From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Determined to ensure that Africans do not lose their cultural essence as a people, the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has commenced moves to make the African Culture resilient even in globalization process.

HSN President, Prof. Okpeh Okpeh who disclosed this in Enugu during the opening ceremony of the 66th Congress Conference of the Society said the realization that African cultures were being eroded informed the move to refocus on African Culture.

He said, “We are focusing on popular cultures in Africa, local flavours and global dimensions. In the past, we as a body generate conversation around tropical issues that impact on the socio-economic and political development of the African continent. Haven realized that in the age of globalization, African cultures are being eroded; we decided to frame a topic that will refocus on the African culture and see how even in the context of the globalization process, the African culture has continued to remain resilient.

“The essence of this is to ensure that we don’t lose our cultural essence as a people. Popular African Culture as a theme also suggests that Africa unlike the popular notion that we keep consuming global culture, Africa also has things it has exported to the global community, this is the purpose of this conference.”

Emphasizing on the roles government and individuals could play in promoting African culture, he pointed out that government as an institution that regulates power could play a role through it’s agencies such as Ministries of Culture and Youth Development, just as parents and others.

Okpeh stressed the need for Africans to find a place for navigating their development on the basis of their culture even in an age of globalization where people argue that Africa was culturally zero.

The HSN boss expressed joy that the continent has values it exports such as Nollywood industry, sports industry and the universities in regards to their researches which they are exporting to the global society.

Professor C.N. Ogboho delivered the Kenneth Dike Memorial lecture at the congress on the theme of the conference, ‘Popular African Culture Up to 21sth Century: Local Flavours and Global Dimension.”

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim and Professor Koya Ogen were conferred with Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria.

Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education , Dr. U Kingsley advised the participants to look in wards to explore African Cultural heritage and history to come up with insights and recommendations that would help in solving some of societal problems.