The HUAFEI Chinese Restaurant has call on the Government to look into the sealing up of its business premises on Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, over allegation of discriminating against Nigerians.

The operator of the restaurant Chief Ronnie Liu, a Nigeria chieftaincy holder who have been living and working in Nigeria for 20 years, is also the President of Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion in Nigeria and The Founder of institute of Nigeria China Development Studies, University of Lagos and also the Chairman of Nigeria China Development business club.

Chief Ronnie Liu debunked the allegations, saying “We want to let Nigerians know that the allegation that we discriminated against and refused to serve Nigerians or rejected their business patronage is totally wrong and absolute falsehood, we are trying all our best to do better things for both Countries, We are trying to connect with people in both Countries, we are trying all our best to make our Nigerian friends and Chinese friends benefit from each other, the restaurant is just a small platform for our friends from both Nigeria and China to share good ideas, help and enjoy each other, We also have a center called Nigeria China information center, where the restaurant is used to make sure our center can work well and how can people then imagine we not open to Nigerians, so the restaurant is fully open for Nigerians, Chinese and every other Nationality “.

He also highlighted the fact that the restaurant is named HUA FEI, which two words means China-Africa in Chinese language and also HUAFEI Restaurant has never and will never discriminate against any human race.