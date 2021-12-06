Huawei has launched the OptiX SuperSite solution as part of its commitment to building a low-carbon, efficient, and intelligent all-optical target network which it says is the primary engine for digital economy development.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Product Line, said that optical transmission is a greener and more energy-saving transmission technology.

The SuperSite have three advantages: super access, innovative architecture and on-demand capacity expansion.

According to Jin, “With the large-scale deployment of 5G, wireless traffic increases rapidly. It is estimated that by 2025, the average monthly data usage per user will reach 28 GB. The sharp increase in traffic calls for all-optical target networks which provide higher bandwidths.

The digital economy is now the centre of most economic systems as more businesses are conducted through online connections among people, businesses, devices, data, and processes, as well as how states adapt to new regulatory challenges and re-invent their processes.

“During the pandemic, more and more people choose online education and remote office. Therefore, Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) construction is accelerating worldwide to provide ultra-fast gigabit access to meet ever increasing bandwidth requirements.

“In the enterprise field, 85 per cent of enterprise services will be migrated to the cloud, which requires high-quality connections between services and the cloud. In addition, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) has become a strategy of operators. More and more mobile operators are transforming to FMC.

“All-optical target networks can provide powerful support for these services,” he said.

The all-optical target network consists of two parts: all-optical access oriented to multiple services and all-optical transmission oriented to the cloud era.

According to Richard Jin, in the fast-changing digital era, the all-optical target network is the basis of all services. It provides high-quality private lines, promoting operators’ revenue growth by delivering high quality services.

The Optical Line Termination (OLT) handshakes with the OTN to build an End-to-End (E2E) all-optical target network, achieving one-hop transmission at the optical layer and ensuring optimal network experience with 1 ms latency (the time it takes for one packet of data to get from one point to the other and back), ensuring real time communication.

Enterprise and home services are two major revenue drivers for operators. As enterprises quickly adapt to the data cloud, they prefer the low latency, high security, and high reliability that are characteristic of premium private lines, especially for many large enterprise customers.

This does not mean that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are neglected.