Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has launched the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019, the latest Y Series device. Created to empower Nigerians to realise their true potential, the Huawei Y Series combines quality technology and stylish design for great value. The new Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 features the premium 6.26-inch Huawei Dewdrop display, 13MP AI Camera with f/1.8 wide aperture lens, two-day battery and an octa-core Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 450. Announced at a price of NGN59900, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 is a very compelling product especially in today’s video-centric social media landscape.

Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 is made for Nigerians who are deeply engaged with the social media culture. Given the rise of video-centric platforms, the Huawei Dewdrop Display—first debuted with the flagship Huawei Mate 20 Series in October, lends itself to great viewing experiences thanks to its top class screen-to-body ratio of 86.7 percent. The pearl-shaped notch that houses the 16MP front camera is Huawei’s smallest notch to date; it is situated on the vertical axis of the device, and does not disrupt the harmonious symmetry of the near-full screen design.

With a vertically aligned camera system, Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 share a striking resemblance with a compact digital camera. This is a deliberate design choice: Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 was designed to offer the best smartphone photography experience amongst devices of its class. At the back, enclosed in a durable ceramic-like back cover and metallic chassis is a 13+2MP AI Camera. The primary 13MP camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6) to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. Whether the user wants to take a portrait with clear separation between the primary object and background, or a landscape photo where every object in its field of view is clean and crisp, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 delivers with great efficacy. It also supports Master AI, which in Huawei Y7 Prime 2019, it recognizes 22 categories of objects and scenes.