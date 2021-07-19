By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to boost electricity penetration, Huawei has announced plans to tap into renewable energy sources to light up rural communities in Nigeria and by extension sub-Saharan Africa.

The renewable expansion plan for sub-Saharan Africa was disclosed by Senior Expert of Huawei Digital Power, Mahesh Krishnarao Choudhary, during a the virtual tour of Huawei Digital Power Innovation and Experience Center at the weekend.

He disclosed that the ICT power solution to boost socio-economic activities shall be available in the Nigerian market by quarter four, assuring that prices would be released one to two months before.

The Huawel digital expert assured that the company is positioning its hold as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) supplier and would work with all other stakeholders, including regulators, Discos, energy service companies to fulfill the energy gap in rural areas.

Choudhary explained that energy sustainability is a daunting challenge that faces all of us, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that there is a strong and urgent need to accelerate the growth of renewable energy across the region to ensure sufficient, affordable, reliable energy supply for individuals, businesses and communities.

He added that ICT is able to reduce emission by empowering a wide range of industries in Africa, and that Sub-Saharan African countries can better embrace renewable energy to leapfrog to a sustainable energy future.

He maintained that, there is no doubt that Africa faces a massive energy challenge while at the same time, the continent is richly endowed with renewable energy sources.

Quoting statistics from the International Energy Agency (IEA), he said around 580 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lacked access to electricity in 2019, three-quarters of the global total, while renewable energy is expected to contribute 22 per cent of Africa’s total energy consumption by 2030.

