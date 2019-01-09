Global technology firm, Huawei Technologies has outlined its 2019 growth strategy largely focused on guaranteeing its business resilience while announcing a 21 per cent growth in 2018.

In a New Year’s message, Huawei Technologies rotating chairman, Mr. Guo Ping, described the year 2018 as an eventful year for the firm, while promising swift recovery from negative conjectures and market restrictions.

Undeterred by thinly veiled market restrictions, Ping said Huawei in 2018, managed to sign 26 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers, and have already shipped more than 10,000 5G base stations to markets around the world.

More than 160 cities and 211 Fortune Global 500 companies, he added, have selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation, affording the firm 2018 sales revenues of up to $108.5 billion.

The early waves of mobile communications technologies were largely driven by American and European companies. As 5G approaches, promising to unprecedentedly transform the way people live and reshape the society and industries, Huawei remains a player in the battle to determine who will lead the race, despite being barred by the United States from supplying its government and contractors on allegations that Chinese manufacturers are spying on the West, Ping said.

In a statement, Huawei noted that no evidence has ever been provided to prove the accusation, adding that it would not be in Huawei’s interest to carry out the alleged surveillance activities, as it would cause the company to lose its image and the current position in the international market.

The company believes that its growth in the past 10 years has worried its international competitors, being the leading networking equipment supplier in the world. Earlier last year, Huawei topped other brands in the number of smartphone units shipped, and ranks only behind Samsung.

The motivations behind these accusations are partly commercial and partly geopolitical, given that the United States and China are locked in a trade dispute that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, the statement said.