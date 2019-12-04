Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has taken its campus talk and job fair programme to the University of Lagos as part of the company’s efforts to prepare students for future careers in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by creating direct interaction with the organization.

Speaking at the one-day campus talk and job fair, held at the Afe Babalola Auditorium of the institution, Kenneth Igwe, Huawei Channel Training Manager (ICT Talent Ecosystem Development) in Nigeria, said “the event was organized to meet with students from the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy universities and related colleges (Huawei ICT Academy), interact with them, then select excellent students through two evaluation process – test and interview – for employment in Huawei and Huawei partners.

“The programme completes the circle of the Huawei ICT talent ecosystem development, where Huawei trains and certify students, and then provide them with work and experience opportunities,” he added.

The Huawei job fair and campus talk team that visited University of Lagos was made up of 8 members led by the Deputy Human Resources Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Dorothy Johnson.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Ben E.A. Oghojafor, Deputy Vice Chancellor, UNILAG lauded Huawei, saying “the programme is highly beneficial to the students.”

He said, “we are indeed very proud that Huawei has taken this step in the right direction by partnering with all other stakeholders for this event.

“The students are assembled and enthusiastic as they look forward to a better future. Soft skills are not taught in the classroom or at home. This platform gives students the opportunity they need to sharpen their soft skills.”

He also encouraged more of these activities by the global tech company. Students being interviewed by the Huawei team.

Similarly, Dr. Sennaike Oladipupo, a lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, UNILAG, said “the effort by Huawei is very commendable and we hope to have it periodically.

“Now, our students will have the opportunity to get employed through the programme. This event also enables the students prepare for the labour market.”

A UNILAG student from the Computer Science Dept, Afam-Akpor Daniel Onyekachukwu, who is also a participant, noted that “this is highly engaging and motivating. It taught me a lot personally given that this is the first time I am attending an interview. I hope Huawei will continue this next year.”

Talking about how this affects his future career ambition, Onyekachukwu said “like it was said at the event, a time is coming when BSc will no longer be sufficient.

“This job fair and campus talk increased my hunger for more certifications and more programmes like this that can help me focus not only my academics but developing myself in other professional skills.

“The event was fascinating, interesting challenging and enlightening. It is an amazing and priceless opportunity. Feel lucky to be here. This has a huge impact on me. I am more motivated to explore more and invest more in myself. I learnt that everything I aim at is available,” Adegoke Ahmad Kehinde, a student of Electronic Electrical Engineering at UNILAG also said.

It will be recalled that Huawei Technologies has continuously positioned itself at the forefront of driving ICT skills development in Nigeria through knowledge transfer schemes and partnerships with universities and academic institutions.

The organisation recently celebrated the achievement of some Nigerian students for their remarkable performance (emerging among the top three winners competing with 49 other teams and a total of 147 students representing 30 countries) at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in China.

The leading global tech firm has also launched and signed the MoU with the National Information Technology Development Agency for the participation of Nigeria in the 2019/2020 national ICT competition edition. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, M.F. Istifanus, represented by the Director of ICT in the ministry, Dr. Moni Udoh, during the Huawei ICT Award Ceremony held recently had applauded Huawei Technologies for its increased partnership with Nigerian universities and colleges.

The company stated that, in the last one year, this has resulted to “more than 55 MoUs signed with partners to be Huawei ICT Academies and giving more than 13,000 students opportunities to participate in the recently concluded Huawei 2018 – 2019 ICT Competition.

“We appreciate the attention Huawei has paid to this programme, by focusing not only on the students but also, building the skills and capacities of our Universities and lecturers.

“We strongly believe that the skills transferred through this programme will enhance the quality of our educational system and provide economic opportunities to individuals as well as the broader economic development of not only Nigeria but the whole of Africa,” Istifanus said.

Also commenting on the event, the Media and Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel O. Adereti, said: “this year marks the 20th Year of Huawei operating in Nigeria. Huawei through our many CSR programmes aims to reach many lives in Nigeria, especially through the education sector.”

He added, “For example, we also have the Seeds for the Future Programme, where we send 10 students from Nigeria to China for 2 weeks on core ICT skills training and to mix with other international students, all expenses covered by Huawei. We have done this for the past 4 years now.

“Huawei will continue to invest in collaboration with universities and continuously supply excellent candidates to Huawei’s ICT talent eco-system.

“Huawei’s vision in Nigeria is to create an ICT talent Ecosystem that will form the foundation in the digitalisation plan for the nearest future.”

Dorothy Johnson, however, noted that “this is the second campus talk and job fair we are holding this year. In the coming year, we plan to visit more universities across the country which are part of the Huawei ICT Academy.”

She added, “Huawei places a great emphasis on selecting the best Nigerian students with Huawei Certificates through the job fair programme.

“So far, after 2 rounds of interviews, there are over 20 candidates who have passed the first screening, among whom 10 are expected to get an offer for industrial training, NYSC placement, among other opportunities.”