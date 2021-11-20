By Chinwendu Obienyi

Technology solution provider, Huawei has stated that Nigeria can leverage its big data products to improve oil revenue as part of its digital transformation technology solutions available for the oil and gas sector.

Until 2020, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had been operating for 44 years at a loss which experts say, is occasioned mainly by inefficiencies in the system.

The NNPC’s turn to profitability, revealed in its 2020 Audited Report – released in September 2021 – can be further strengthened by the application of data and digital transformation technologies.

The solutions, according to the company, can deliver a boost in Nigeria’s oil production of up to five percent and improve revenue by up to $200 million annually. Enterprise Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Michael Zhuang, revealed this at the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS, saying that the company has been operating in Nigeria for over two decades supporting local and international companies with latest technology.

Zhuang, at the session hosted by Huawei with the theme: Driving Data to barrel, said Huawei is dedicated to promoting digital transformation and reducing the digital gap in all industries and added that the project aims to build fully connected intelligent oil and gas ecosystems.

Zhuang said, “In Nigeria, we have partnered with both International and local oil Companies in Upstream, middle stream and downstream to promote Oil & Gas digital transformation and we remain committed to continuously provide our support and innovation”.

He noted that the company’s Oil & Gas solutions have been applied in 45 countries and regions around the world, serving 70 per cent of global top 20 oil and gas companies adding that the firm has the incorporation to build more than 46,000 KM of digital pipelines globally.

On how the company intends to drive data to barrel, he said that the upstream company would speed up oil search and search accuracy and added that for production data, the firm will increase production and reduce costs and for pipeline data.

“We monitor oil depot data to reduce oil stealing and oil leakage. With emerging trends like Big Data, IoT, AI, 5G and Cloud, Oil & Gas industry players can improve oil well drilling efficiency and HSE management. Huawei’s mission is to promote digital transformation and reduce the digital gap across all industries.

For the Oil & Gas industry in Nigeria we have several targets such as; improving production by about 5 per cent to boost revenue and the GDP; HSE can be greatly improved to reduce accidents for a safer and more secure Oilfield; O&M cost can be reduced each year to 15 Million in total; Visualization, Monitoring and Security Management of Pipeline and Full process of Oil Depot; Curbing of vandalism and Oil leakage for Oil Pipelines by providing innovative solutions which can monitor illegal operations in Oil Depot, thereby significantly reducing oil tampering; Ensure the E&P processing speed will be reduced from the average hour level to the minute level; Improve E&P processing accuracy, that is, E&P Data processing error rate will be reduced from an average of 10 per cent to 2 per cent; help E&P companies to find oil more accurately and faster to realize Data to Barrel.” He said.

