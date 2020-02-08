Huawei is expected to launch its Digital Oilfield IOT Solution at NIPS2020. Nigeria is one of the largest and oldest oil producers in Africa.

The oil and gas sector is one of the most important sectors in the country’s economy, accounting for more than 90% of the country’s exports and 80% of the Federal Government’s revenue. The Digital Oilfield IOT Solution, has been proven to help oil and gas companies to achieve 2% to 7% more yields, 5% to 9% higher recovery rate, and 5% to 20% less costs, which is also expected to bring growth to Nigeria oil and gas industry.

Huawei Digital Oilfield IOT Solution is based on the 4G eLTE technology which will help the oilfield to

realize the full wireless network coverage and connection of things and people. This will enable Oil and Gas companies monitor the running efficiency of production facilities in real time, optimize production management approaches and organizational structure, increase work efficiency, reduce labor costs, and possess strong data support for more effective decision-making.

Speaking about the launch, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Managing Director (Abuja office), Tank Li, stated that the IoT is an essential element of digital oilfields, Huawei IOT solution can support Nigeria oil and gas companies to achieve visualized production, Efficient Collaboration and HSE Management. All these will also help accelerate the move towards an all-digital oilfield and contribute to the digital transformation of oil and gas industries.

The NIPS2020 event will hold for three days 10th – 12th, February, 2020. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will open the event at the NICON Luxury Hotel by 10am on the 10th of February, 2020. Meanwhile the rest of the event between will hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Nigeria.

Huawei has proposed “Leading New ICT, Enabling Digital Oil &Gas” as its keynote theme and cooperates with industry partners to launch ICT solutions covering the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors to combine digital production with safety control and improve productivity.

These innovative ICT solutions include oil and gas IoT, E&P Data Management, Cloud & operations

management and other leading technologies. To date, Huawei’s oil and gas solutions have been applied in 45 countries and regions around the world, serving 70 percent of the global top 20 oil and gas companies.

Huawei Activities at the NIPS2020 will include: Huawei keynote speech of “Huawei Digital Oil & Gas Solution”on the technology session by 12:20-13:00, 10 th Feb,2020; Huawei Digital Oil & Gas solution workshop and Digital Oilfield IOT Joint Solution Launch at the ICC, Abuja, 14:00-16:00, 11th Feb, 2020. Huawei’s Solution exhibition Stand to be located at B27 will be open to all special guests and the general audience attending the event.