From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A couple and their son were on Monday beaten to death in Aya community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State for allegedly serving as informants to bandits.

Security report hinted that after killing the three family members,the mob looted their home before setting it on fire.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the killings of the couple and their son, and ordered thorough investigation into the matter.

In a Statement yesterday by the Commissioner of Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan , explained that:”Security agencies have reported the killing of a man, his wife and son, by a mob in Zangon Aya community, Igabi LGA.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“According to the report, Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife, Binta Abdullahi and his son, Hassan Abdullahi, were killed when a mob stormed their home Monday afternoon.

“The mob action was in response to the trio’s suspected collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area. After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness and deep worry at the violent actions of the citizens, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings.

“He stressed that lawful means alone should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.

“The Governor, has directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident, and urged citizens to maintain order. He cautioned against stereotyping of any sort, and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies.Investigation into the incident is in progress”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .