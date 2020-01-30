Huddersfield Town is among three Championship clubs targeting a move for Nigerian international, Isaac Success.

The Watford striker had seen his first team opportunities limited after returning to full fitness and went the distance as the Hornets U23 squad thrashed Colchester United 4-1 in the Professional Development League on Monday.

Talks with Huddersfield had taken place and the leadership of the Terriers were hoping their loan offer for Success would be accepted before the close of the transfer window on Friday, January 31.

The 2013 U17 AFCON Golden Boot winner also has interest from Cardiff City, who was chasing a play-off spot.

Allnigeriasoccer.com had chosen not to disclose the identity of the third English second-tier club working on a deal to sign the Super Eagles star, so as not to derail negotiations between the parties, but they had played in the Premier League for seven seasons before suffering relegation. Belgian giant, R.S.C. Anderlecht was also willing to take Success on loan for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.