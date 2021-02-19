Callum Hudson-Odoi insists he’s happy to stay patient at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has featured sporadically for the Blues, who spent over £200m on transfers this summer.

“You train hard at Chelsea every day, the managers are always looking and you always want to prove a point that you are ready when called upon,” Hudson-Odoi told reporters.

“When I train and play in games, I want to score, assist, work hard for the team and always improve myself on the pitch and to prove a point as well.

“No matter what it is, I want to give 100 per cent, keep trying and staying positive. I have the right people behind me, giving me the right instructions and keeping me grounded. I am really happy with the people in the background with that and I want to get back into the team.”