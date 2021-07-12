Spanish club Huesca are ready to listen to offers for Nigeria in midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali.

The Telegraph reported that the FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is wanted by Leeds United, but Huesca wants to do business for £15million.

Leeds United are in the market for a central midfielder that can play with Calvin Phillips and Kelechi Nwakali appears to be one of the players that interest coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United States scouts reportedly watched the former Arsenal man during his loan spell with Spanish club AD Alcorcon last season.

The 23-year-old was impressive for Alcorcon last season, but he has now returned to Huesca at the end of his six-month- loan deal.

With pre-season now underway for the Whites, the club needs to push hard to land Kelechi Nwakali and other targets.

