The technical adviser of Ghana’s Black Stars, Chris Hughton says his brief is to ensure that he beats Nigeria to the World Cup ticket later this month, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Ghana will host Nigeria in Cape Coast on March 24 before traveling to Nigeria for the second leg of the World Cup playoff tie in Abuja three days later.

Hughton, who was announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of a newly constituted technical crew following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac, says he knows and understands the weight of the task before him and the crew.

He said his Ghanaian roots gives him more impetus to ensure that the job of picking the World Cup ticket ahead of Nigeria is a reality after both games in Cape Coast and Abuja.

“Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana,” the ex-Brighton coach said.

“My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana has two World Cup playoff games against Nigeria. I am involved in that.

“There is a coach but I have the title of technical adviser and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer.”