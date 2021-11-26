By Henry Uche

Following the complexities associated with managing people especially in the post covid-19 era, human resource experts have maintained that building competencies and capabilities of the workforce are among other tasks that must be done conscientiously to boost productivity in the workplaces.

Speaking at the 53rd annual National Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), with the theme: “Re-skilling: Growing People, Growing economies”, the co -founder of The RBL Group, Dave Ulrich, charged HR Practitioners to stick to what work out for them by asking relevant questions and devising strategies to meet stakeholders’ myriads of expectations.

According to him, the tasks ahead for HR would be taxing, therefore, the onus of gaining more Market share does not solely rest on the shoulders of the Marketing department nor the Public Relations/ corporate communications, but on HR Practitioners.

Ulrich who spoke on, ‘Navigating HR’s Impact’, said, “Human Resource Practitioners must hire people that would meet the expectations of customers. Strategic clarity, Agility and Customers centric are essential business Capabilities to deliver results”

He stressed that building relationships and ensuring high reputation are necessary characteristics for effective HR Practise. Accelerating businesses and advancing human capabilities are important to deliver all round results.

“We can create capabilities by first starting with defining desired result, identify required capabilities, assess current standing, define needs for improvement, invest and align, then monitor performance and adjust.”

He added that talents, agility, Technology, strategic clarity, customers Centricity, right culture, collaboration, efficiency, innovation, social responsibility, information and accountability are some of the dimensions of capabilities corporate organisations must look into.

Speaking, the President/ Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, affirmed that it was the desire of the Institute to see that, young HR Practitioners are built in the finest tradition of the Institute, leveraging the strength in its core values of service, creativity, result, integrity, professionalism and teamwork.

“The economies of the world are contending with a major paradigm shift: the attention for most organizations and business leaders is changing. The focus is now on realigning and reskilling their people to add value to self and indeed to all stakeholders, impact the growth of the business, which ultimately translates to positive business outcomes and national economic gains.”

He added that the focus the conference was to identify the new skills and competencies that are required in the new work realities and relationships, identify the gaps in current workforce and design ways of driving human capital and economic growth through reskilling initiatives and interventions.