From Molly Kilete, Abuja
A human rights activist and convener Civil Society Society Situation Room, Esther Uzoma, is dead.
The deceased was said to have died in an Abuja hospital following complications from surgery.
From Molly Kilete, Abuja
A human rights activist and convener Civil Society Society Situation Room, Esther Uzoma, is dead.
The deceased was said to have died in an Abuja hospital following complications from surgery.
From Molly Kilete, Abuja A human rights activist and convener Civil Society Society Situation Room, Esther Uzoma,...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply