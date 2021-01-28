From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) has closed the petition filed by Susan Okpe against Benue State Government, saying her claims lacked substance.

Daily Sun gathered that Okpe had written to the Commission alleging that her rights were violated by the Benue State Government when her COVID-19 test result from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) returned positive and the Governor publicly disclosed her identity in line with provisions of the National Health Act 2014.

But in the letter of reply signed by the Director, Civil and Political Rights, A. A Yakubu on behalf of the Executive Secretary, the Commission stated that Susan Okpe’s claims could not be established, leaving it with no other option than to close her petition.

The Commission thanked Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu for wasting no time in responding to the petition filed against the State Government by the Benue COVID-19 index case.

“The Commission appreciates your prompt response to our request and wish to inform Your Excellency that the complainant’s claims could not be established.

“Accordingly, the complaint has been closed in line with the Commission’s Standing Orders and Rules,” the letter stated.

Recall that Susan Okpe had vehemently denied her COVID-19 status even when several tests carried on her returned positive. She heaped series of insults on Governor Ortom and his Deputy Engineer Abounu through various videos she recorded and posted online.

Susan thereafter took the matter to the National Human Rights Commission.

As Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, the Deputy Governor did a detailed reply to the Commission in December last year.

