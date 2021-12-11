By Sunday Ani

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has stressed the need for every Nigerian to have access to equitable justice, irrespective of financial status or background.

He made the call in Ogun State, when he joined the Headfort Foundation to launch a centre that would provide free legal services in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The project was part of activities to mark the 2021 International Human Rights Day, held on Friday, December 10.

He also called on relevant authorities and the government to work on decongesting the correctional centres in the state which have been stretched beyond limit.

The centre which would provide free legal assistance to indigenes of Ogun Central Senatorial District and the state at large is christened, ‘Lawyers without Borders,’ and is located inside the Magistrate’s Court in Isabo, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

Earlier, a seminar was held at the Ago-Egun Community Hall and in attendance were Chief Aderinokun alongside some traditional leaders, and officials from the correctional centres in Ogun State, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Justice and Department of Public Prosecution.

Headfort Foundation was founded by Oluyemi Adetiba Orija, who was recently named in the BBC’s 100 women for 2021.

