From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) has raised alarm over an alleged systematic plot by the Federal Government to increase the pump price of petrol to N220 per litre under the pretext of bad fuel in circulation to trigger off scarcity across the country.

Making the allegation in a statement signed by the state Chairman, Jonathan Giama, the human rights group described the prevalent petrol scarcity situation in the country today as a conspiracy between organised labour, government and marketers to systematically imposed a new price regime on the populace.

He disclosed that independent investigations conducted had revealed that contrary to the statement credited to NNPC officials that petrol supplied were being diverted by marketers, NNPC was deliberately causing artificial scarcity by not making petrol available, thereby inflicting hardship on the masses by forcing them to buy at exorbitant prices.

The statement read in part:

‘We the members of the Delta State branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), wishes to express our displeasure over the prolonged artificial fuel scarcity and consequent increase in the pump prices of fuel in Delta state and across the country.

‘Out of concern for what was going on in the country in the last two weeks, we have conducted our Independent investigations and come to the realisation that the artificial scarcity was planned by the Federal Government to systematically increase the sales of fuel prices across the state.

‘We stand to be corrected but we equally want to believe that members of the organised labour were also involved in this plot as their members have kept sealed lips on this prolonged artificial scarcity that had further impoverished the masses who have become helpless and hopeless in this circumstances.

‘Obvious the present situation in the country had further compounded the abject poverty level, as non-availability of petrol and the hike that followed had doubled masses sufferings, especially in the area of transportations, house rents and foodstuffs in the market as a result of this evil plans by the Federal Government.

‘During our findings, we noticed that the increments in fuel pump price across the federation are as a result of the inability of NNPC depot to dispense the product equitably hence those who have the allocations have no option but to resell the product to another person within the depot and the second buyer has to increase the price that they will sell at their filling stations.

‘Initially, it was the circulation of adulterated fuel within the region of Lagos State, Abuja among few others which never affected Delta state and the South-South regions but the petroleum marketers took advantage of the situation in other states to inflict pains on Deltans in particular.

‘The artificial prices of the fuel have lasted long enough and we cannot continue to keep silent while the masses suffer the bruises despite the economic hardship.

‘Fuel stations in Delta state should stop the selling of the fuel price above the approved Federal Government pump price of #165 per litre as we the civil society wouldn’t have any other option than to take to the streets to enforce the sales of fuel products as stipulated by the Federal Government.

‘I want to categorically make it clear that we are not speaking for ourselves as a committee alone but for Deltans in general, as we have received series of outcry from the public in our office and we have no other option than take to the streets to monitor the sales of fuel price and if possibly enforce the sales of the stipulated Federal Government price at #165 or arrest filling station owners who are defaulters.

‘All marketers should please take note that selling of fuel above the approved Federal Government pump price is illegal and it is crime.

‘I, therefore, implore the general public to bear with us in whatever actions we deemed necessary against these exploiters, as we are tired of this pains inflicted on Deltans and Nigerians at large.’