The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai on Tuesday said the Nigerian Army would sensitise its troops in different operations across the country to human rights violations.

Buratai made the disclosure when he inaugurated a human rights office of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, the Chief of Civil – Military Affairs.

He said the initiative of the human rights desk was to bring to light his vision to have a professional and responsive army to discharge its responsibilities.

“The sensitisation of our troops to their rights and that of others is paramount and that will go a long way in preventing violation of human rights.

“I am indeed satisfied because the division has worked hard to establish a human rights desk on the Plateau.

“With the establishment of the desk, I have no doubt that the alleged human rights violations will be reduced.

“Civil-Military corporation will run smoothly between the civil populace and military personnel in tackling internal security within and outside the state,” he added.

Also, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Rukuba near Jos, said the office was established due to various allegations against army personnel of fundamental human rights violations.

Angbazo said the office will investigate the allegations and act on them on their merits.

“The Divisional Rights Office is situated at No. 3 DB Zang Road Jos, outside the barracks, to make it more accessible to civil populace.

“The aim of the human rights office is to ensure a robust civil-military relations,” he said.

The GOC assured that the complaints would be objectively looked into and that replies or responses would be provided.

According to him, the office is also to protect the rights of the military personnel.

“We have seen instances where soldiers are accosted and abused.

“This is a two way avenue for us to have our rights protected and also protect the rights of citizens, which we have sworn to do and which is constitutional,” he added.

Angbazo said that the office would also be used as the Nigerian Army recruitment centre for Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration was witnessed by all security chiefs in Plateau including the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu.

(NAN)