From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued four under aged girls who were being trafficked from Port Harcourt to Ilorin for the purpose of being used as sex slaves and prostitutes.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the State, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, and made available to the newsmen in Ilorin, yesterday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The State Command was alerted by a concerned citizen of a suspected case of human trafficking, involving four under aged girls (names withheld) with ages ranging from 15 to 16 who were brought to Ilorin from Port Harcourt, for the purpose of using them as sex slaves or prostitutes, and operatives of the human trafficking unit of the corps swung into action and rounded them up at the point of entry” the Commandant disclosed.

He explained further that one Gift Rita, 37, who was suspected to be the trafficker, has been arrested, adding that the four victims and the suspects have been handed over to the operatives of the NAPTIP, Kwara State Command, for further action and possible prosecution of the suspect.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The State Commander of NAPTIP, Saadu Mustapha, said that the arrest of the suspect and the victims was successful as a result of their collaboration with NSCDC.

Mustapha promised that the agency would rehabilitate the victims and reunite them with their family, while the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, depending on their level of involvement.

In the meantime, the Kwara State NAPTIP Commander has appealed to the parents and guardians to take good care of their female wards, adding that the victims will be profiled and their families contacted after necessary procedures.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .