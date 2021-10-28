From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed that Nigeria has slide from Tier 1 status to Tier 2 Watch List status and recently back to Tier 2, in the United States (US) ranking of countries’ compliance to minimum standards in the fight against human trafficking.

US State Trafficking Report explained that Tier 1 is rated the best ranking, while Tier 3 is the worst. Meanwhile, there are two middle ranks; Tier 2 and Tier 2 Watch List where Nigeria is currently placed.

NAPTIP Director General, Dr. Fatima Waziri, told journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, that the reason for the change in Tier status was, perhaps, due to failure to sustain expected momentum and other measures that previously earned Nigeria the US Tier 1 status.

She said: “In fact, we were in Tier 2 Watch List which was a worst rating, but we returned to Tier 2 few months ago, apparently due to Federal Government’s increasing efforts considering the impact of COVID-19 on its anti-trafficking efforts, when compared to previous years.

“The US Report had pointed to the fact that government failed to meet the minimum standards in several key areas including where members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State used two children at an IDP camp checkpoint. But few days ago, precisely, October 18th, the United Nations, delisted the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) from armed groups recruiting children as soldiers in the North East, Nigeria.

“This is a positive step towards child’s protection which could herald our return to Tier 1 status. It’s my mission to work with all relevant stakeholders and ensure safety for all our people especially the vulnerable ones.”

Dr. Waziri stated that it’s a known fact that human trafficking has continued to evolve in line with globalization especially with the advent of sophiscated technology.

“Ladies and gentlemen, human trafficking is not only a problem but a crises. Empirical evidence has shown that trafficking in persons has become the third largest criminal enterprise globally and second amongst transnational organised crime despite sustained efforts by world governments and the international community.

“It’s an organised crime that is mostly carried out covertly and involves several individuals or groups playing different roles between countries.”

She disclosed that the criminal enterprises (human trafficking) have shifted significantly from the old time physical recruitment procedures to virtual recruitment done through virtual assessment of victims, proxy negotiations and administration of oath of secrecy even at the destination countries and electronic transfer of proceeds of the illicit trade.

“It’s my determination, working with other law enforcement agencies at home and abroad to move far ahead of them. Also, with the judicious application of the rule of law, we would stop them at all cost and ensure that proceeds of their criminal activities are forfeited for the benefit of the real owners (the Victims).”

