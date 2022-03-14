From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has lauded the Federation of International Female Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State over the rescue of two girls that were trafficked from Uyo to Rivers State and later Bayelsa State.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander Nduka Nwanwenne, who stated this during a visit to the FIDA office in Yenagoa, commended FIDA for its efforts in curbing human trafficking in the state.

Nwanwenne who disclosed that the agency manages sex offenders register since the domestication of the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) said it would be inaugurating a task force on human trafficking with representatives of FIDA as members.

He appealed for collaboration from FIDA so as to ensure all hands are on deck to fight the menace of human trafficking.

The Chairperson of FIDA, Bayelsa, Mrs Deme Debra Pamosoo, stressed that the collaboration between FIDA and NAPTIP is imperative for a successful fight against human trafficking.

The chairperson Emeritus, Mrs Pere Egbuson, the Gender Unit and Child Right, Ministry of Justice, Bayelsa State, in separate remarks commended NAPTIP for its work in tackling the issues of human trafficking which is criminal in nature whenever it arises.

On hand to receive the NAPTIP team were FIDA secretary, Mrs Mercy Ayaowei, Mrs Brakemi Ohaka, Joan Ballard and Jacklyn Ajuobi.

