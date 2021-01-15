From Uche Usim

To quicken their healing, the Pathfinder Justice Initiative (PJI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has recommended proper trauma care for migrant returnees to strengthen and prevent them from becoming vulnerable to subsequent trafficking.

Evon Benson-Idahosa, the Executive Director, PJI, made the call at a Rehabilitation Workshop for Providers Serving Survivors of Human Trafficking held in Benin on Thursday.

The workshop was organised by PJI and funded by INSighT- Building Capacity to Deal with Human Trafficking and Transit Routes to Nigeria, Italy and Sweden.

Benson-Idahosa said that the majority of returnee migrants usually undergo different traumatic situations and needed to be properly rehabilitated before being integrated back into society.

She noted that if the migrant returnees were not properly rehabilitated, they would not be able to put into good use any form of skills acquisition or empowerment received.

“Providers serving survivors should know how to handle traumatised victims because many of them, especially females, have been raped and have gone through horrible experiences during their trafficking journey.

“The providers should know that there are best practices in terms of handling trafficked victims; they need to use a survivor centred approach to prioritise the needs of the victims.