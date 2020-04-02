Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

To help the vulnerable in the society to continue having access to clean water, food and shelter, the German Government has pledged the sum of €5.5m to the Nigerian humanitarian fund.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Nigeria, announced the pledge on its Twitter handle.

The donation followed the evacuation of 222 German and European Union (EU) citizens from Nigeria by the German Missions in Nigeria.

“#Germany pledges €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund.

“It’s more critical than ever for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food and shelter.

“This will enable partners to continue delivering life-saving aid amidst #COVID19,” UNOCHA Nigeria wrote.

Meanwhile, the German Missions in Nigeria, has announced the evacuation of 222 German and EU citizens from the country.

The German Missions made the disclosure in a message posted on its Facebook page, saying the development was part of the worldwide repatriation programme of the German government.

“Safe journey! A total of 222 German and other EU citizens were able to return to Munich today. The flight was part of the worldwide repatriation programme of the German government #rückholaktion #COVID19,” the German Missions in Nigeria wrote.

The German Government also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Aviation and other partners in the organisation of the flight.

“We are grateful for the cooperation with @NigeriaMFA, @fmaviationng and other partners in the organization of this essential flight after the closure of Nigerian airports for international flights,” the German Government also said.

On its part, the British High Commission, Abuja, has said its top priority was how to get United Kingdom citizens evacuated to the United Kingdom, disclosing that some British nationals were returning to the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, stated this in a video posted on the High Commission’s Facebook page.

Laing said the United Kingdom is prioritising the most vulnerable, including the elderly or those with particularly pressing medical needs.

“As the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing said in her latest video message, getting UK citizens back home is our top priority.

We are prioritising the most vulnerable, including the elderly or those with particularly pressing medical needs as noted by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday 30 March.

“We look forward to waving some Brits off who are returning to the UK today as we continue to do all we can to help as many UK nationals as possible, as soon as possible. #COVID19,” the British High Commission wrote.