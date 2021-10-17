From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr Amina Mohammed; Chairman, Board of Directors of Innercity Mission, Rev Tom Amenkhienan; General Secretary for Credible Election, Nma Odi; Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Director of Innercity Mission, Omoh Alabi amongst others, recently drummed support for women and children affected by humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at the second edition of the summit entitled: ‘Charting new Frontiers in Humanitarian Aid’ with Emphasis on Collaboration, Ownership and Transformation,’ in Abuja, Mohammed decried that women and children largely bear the brunt of disaster.