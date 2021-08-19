From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2021 World Humanitarian Day, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has assured Nigerians of government’s commitment in tackling problems associated with climate change.

Osibanjo who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, to mark the day with the theme: ‘Climate Change’, added over 2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States were feeling the heat of climate.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, he said. “An evaluation of the vulnerable populations across Nigeria places the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), host communities in the often climate induced conflict-affected areas, and returning refugees from Cameroon, Chad and Niger as the populations most at risk and affected by climate change in the country.

“Approximately, there are 2 million IDPs in the BAY (Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe) states.

“It is my firm belief that although we are running late, we still stand a chance of winning the race against climate change to ensure that no one is left behind and with the presentations made today by the Ministry and other stakeholders, I believe we are on the right track.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated that the day was earmarked to highlight the need to better protect humanitarian workers in crisis.

Umar Farouq disclosed that from 2017 to 2020 $3.2 billion was mobilised to assist 5.5 million people living in the North East.

The Minister added IDPs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, would require a total of US$ 1.01 billion, in 2021.

She said: “Over US$ 3.2 billion has been mobilized for the humanitarian response in the north-east from 2017 to 2020, providing life-saving assistance to over 5.5 million people annually.

“The humanitarian community in Nigeria, including the Government, INGOs, Civil Society and the UN have done very good work over the years in alleviating human suffering, averting a famine in 2017, and bringing hope to millions of people affected by the conflict.

“However, 8.7 million people in the BAY states need humanitarian assistance in 2021, requiring a total of US$ 1.01 billion.

“In addition, 1.4 million people are displaced in northwest Nigeria and over 1 million in north central that equally need humanitarian assistance.

“The ongoing conflict continues to be the main driver of humanitarian needs in north-east Nigeria.”