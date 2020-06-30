Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Coalition of Nigeria Civil Society organisations on Tuesday said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Safiya Umar Farouq, deserves commendations and not condemnation from Nigerians.

The Coalition, while addressing a press conference at Arewa House, Kaduna, also passed a vote of confidence on the Minister based on its perception of the successes so far recorded by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry under Farouq.

President, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF), Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, who read the statement before newsmen, noted that recent criticisms against the Minister were uncalled for considering what she has been able to help the country achieve through several humanitarian interventions that touch all groups, including people with disabilities.

According to Abdulasalam, ‘our dear country is undergoing storm and stress occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that is changing the face of human society and its system from health care to education and indeed to the economy.

‘In the middle of this challenges is a woman working on a daily basis to cushion the impact of COVID-19 through unprecedented humanitarian interventions, mitigate effects on human and natural disaster while also attending to the plight of the disabled.

‘No reform has ever occurred without resistance either from pockets of establishment benefitting from the previous unworkable or unsustainable system or from the opposition that has vowed to castigate all the good policies and programs of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

‘We commend the Minister and her team for successfully flagging off the Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise, which is registering over 100 applications per second and over 1.3 million Nigerians have so far applied in less than 72 hours.

‘The feedback we are getting from youths across the country has been very positive and the Ministry has remained responsive to all the minor challenges arising from the registration while also giving regular updates via its various social media platforms,’ he noted.

He continued: ‘We equally advice all those with misplaced venom to stop their roadshow, brash utterances, selfish motives, to limit their mischief and have the courage to appreciate all the good things she has come to represent in her job to the nation.

‘For achieving these milestones while also taking off the new Ministry, this amazon deserves our commendation and indeed that of all well-meaning Nigerians,’ he added.