Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiyya Umar Faruq, has flagged-off the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to vulnerable persons in Kebbi state.

The gesture by the Federal Government is aimed at further cushioning the hardship arising from the ( COVID-19), Pandemic.

The Minister, who flagged off the distribution in Kalgo LGA, on Wednesday, also used the visit to commiserate with the flood victims in Kebbi state whose farmlands, crops and houses were affected by the disaster.

She said that, the distribution was to cushion the effect of COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

She disclosed that, over 272, 301 vulnerable households will benefit from the COVID-19 palliatives.

The Minister also said that, the grains were sourced from the National Strategic Reserve of the country.

She said:” On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, I present to you the assorted grains from the National Food Reserve, for the distribution to the 272,309 vulnerable households affected by the action of movement restrictions, to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “

the Minister expressed concern that, the pandemic had brought a lot of challenges to the people, especially the vulnerables who largely depended on others for their daily survival.

” The food items brought to the fore are, 939.3 metric tones of maize, which is 31 trailer- load ; 976.3 metric tones, which is 32 trailer- load ; and 117 metric tones of sorghum, which is 46 trailer- load,” she said.

Accompanied by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other top government functionaries , the Minister had earlier inspected areas devastated by the flood disasters, including rice farmlands and the major road that linked Niger Republic with Kebbi See that has now been closed due to the flood.

Sadiyya Faruq conveyed the sympathy of President Muhammad Buhari to the government and people of Kebbi state on the disaster, which she described, ” as enormous in magnitude and devastation.”

The Minister explained that, President Buhari has authorised federal government’s intervention to mitigate the effect of the flood and necessary reliefs to the farmers, to help them recoup the losses of their assorted farm produce.

Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu was immensely thankful to President Buhari for his prompt response and empathy to the people of Kebbi state.

He said that, the state government has begun providing relief support to the victims, while agricultural inputs would be made available to the farmers to replant immediately.

Bagudu also assured the Minister that, Kebbi would be in the forefront in mobilising farmers to engage in massive food production during the forthcoming dry season farming.

Other persons who spoke at the flag-off of the distribution of grains were Senator Muhammadu Adamu Alieru and SEMA Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo.

The Minister also paid homage to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi, where she also conveyed the sympathy message of the President over the devastating floods in Kebbi State.