In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which promote a healthy world and sustainable future for us all, Recyclan Global Services Limited and Humanity Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment are embarking on a 30-Day exercise that will see to the recovery and recycling of 400 metric tons of plastic bottle waste across Lagos State.

This exercise is an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Volume of Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by a Team’.

At a media parley held recently in Lagos to sensitize the public on the one month long event, Femi George, President of Humanity Nigeria said: “The attempt last year opened our eyes to the magnitude of plastic waste in our environment, especially in local governments in Lagos state. More people need to wake up to the fact that our environment needs saving. We are excited about the partnership with Recyclan Global Limited. This time, it will be coming up under the flagship of world plastic recycling month.

The world plastic recycling month is happening for the first time in Nigeria.

We are using this opportunity to draw the United Nations attention to Nigeria. It will go on record that the first world plastic recycling month actually took place in Nigeria”.

George also opened up on the amount of tonnes the team was able to do last year in their bid to set a Guinness Word record.

“The team was able to do 38.73 tones during the first attempt in five days with massive logistics challenges. This will be the second attempt to set a new environmental world record which is 200 tonnes in 30 days”.

Scheduled to run from June 1 to 30, 2021, Recyclan and Humanity Nigeria’s “Green Lagos” initiative will celebrate the plastic recycling month and earmark the milestone achievements of Lagos State in advancing a clean environment for all.