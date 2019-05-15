Gilbert Ekezie

The Evangel Pentecostal Church, Okota Lagos ushered in the 2019 Easter season with a charity programme tagged: DoGoodFriday.

The reporter learnt that it was introduced by the church last year through divine instruction in order to attend to the needs of members of the church as well as other members of the public. The programme, which was held on Good Friday, attracted a large number of people, as the church compound was filled with members and guests. Many of the attendees went home with various gift items like food and clothes, among others.

It took off with ministrations, songs and praises led by the choir. Participants were quite happy, as they sang and danced in thanksgiving and for the wonderful gesture from the Evangel Church. Also, volunteer professionals in law, medicine and barbering were on ground to offer free services to the participants who have court cases, health challenges or need their hair to be cut.

One of the beneficiaries, Ngozi Okeh, described the DoGoodFriday as one of the best things that could happen to those in need.

Ngozi, who said she heard about the programme from her neighbour, noted that God made it necessary for the privileged to extend hands of fellowship and charity to the less privileged among them. “In fact, I am very happy to be here today to witness one of the best things that churches should be doing. Here, instead of asking us to give them, they are giving us. That shows they are listening and doing the word of God as it is written in the Bible.”

While lauding the church leaders, she enjoined them to continue with the good job they already started. are doing. “I want to thank the organisers of the programme for understanding the plights of the less privileged in the society. I also call on them to continue to make life better for the needy.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Augustina Okoro expressed joy at the gesture, saying that it was one of the best things that have happened to her.

According to her, the food items and encouragement given to her would go a long way in making her life better, especially during and after the Easter celebration.

“I am indeed very grateful for today because God encouraged members of Evangel Pentecostal Church to extend their hands of fellowship to me. May God crown their efforts with success,” he said.

General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Iheanyi Ejiogu said the Good Friday is a Christian holiday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. He pointed out that Christ’s death is God’s ultimate show of love to mankind, adding that God gave His only begotten son to the world to die for sinners.

He said the programme was not restricted to Okota, as the Lekki branch of EPC also had Salt Project same day, while the Festac branch was planning a similar programme.

Ejiogu challenged other church leaders not to focus their preaching only on spirituality, while ignoring the economic well-being of their worshippers.

Ejiogu regretted that instead of talking Good Friday, God told his church to do Good Friday. “People do not care how much you know, until they know how much you care. When I became the lead pastor last year, this is one of the things God put in my heart and I will not hesitate to do it. We did it last year and we are doing it again this year. For now, we are planning to make it an annual event. But we’re waiting for divine instruction.”

The cleric explained that in October, Evangel Church holds DoGoodNigeria where people would be shown some love.

“Anywhere you see the EPC sign on Independence Day, just walk in, and somebody will show you some love. Some people outside the church have been asking how they could get involved. My goal is to get as many people as possible to change the narrative and wrong perception about our church,” he said.