Fred Itua, Abuja

Hundreds of Nigerian pilgrims drawn from different states, yesterday, converged in Jerusalem, Israel, to offer prayers for Nigeria.

The prayer session kicked off at about 9am (Israeli time).

Head of the delegation and FCT Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Michael Akpami, urged the pilgrims to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria.

The clergyman who conducted special prayer sessions for pilgrims assured that, though, the country was passing through a turbulent phase, God would intervene and fight the enemies of Nigeria.

He also encouraged pilgrims going through difficulties to remain steadfast.

During the nine-day exercise, pilgrims are expected to visit selected holy sites in Israel and in Palestine territories.

Some of the sites include Mount of Transfiguration, Jericho, the Dead Sea, the Wailing Wall, site where Jesus was born in Bethlehem, among others.

Christians from Nigeria annually undertake pilgrimage to Israel. The pilgrimage is organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) with support from states’ pilgrims boards.

In October 2013, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan became the first Nigerian leader to go on a pilgrimage in Israel.

Said Jonathan of the experience: “This is the first time the pilgrimage is taking this shape. I believe we will continue in this spirit. Let me reassure you that even though we are passing through challenging periods, God has made it possible for us to be here. Even in the scripture, we have seen the many battles the Jews are fighting. But because of their zeal and commitments, God has kept them.

“We’ve learnt from the history of Israel. Every nation passes through challenges. We all have a role to play. We need to leave a better nation for our people. We promised to change the way things are done and we’ve achieved that in the electoral laws. Evil forces will never bring us down. We will overcome. This is the turning point in our midst. Nigeria will never remain the same again after this.”