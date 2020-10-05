Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Hundreds of teachers from states across the Federation have gathered in Abuja, on Monday, for the event to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day.

The event taking place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, is characterized by match past, cultural dance and other presentations that amplify the message of welfare, good working conditions and other needs of the teachers.

Ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, officials of the Nigeria Union of Teachers led by the President, Nasir Idris, are in attendance.

The 2020 event with the theme “teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future” will culminate in presentation of awards to teachers who have had outstanding professional records over the past year.

More details later…..