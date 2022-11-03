From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To cut down the high rate of poverty, hunger and unemployment, the Diamond Development Initiatives (DDI), has supported over 600,000 farmers with technical support, to boost food production.

Executive Director of DDI Adamu Garba stated during the 20th anniversary of the organization recently in Abuja.

Garba, who said that the organisation also provided connections to 2,000 businesses in the country, added that the beneficiaries were drawn from 29 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “Some of our focus areas include business support and enterprise management, agricultural value chain improvement, renewable and off-grid energy support, youth and women-led enterprise support, agriculture, among others.

“Over 600,000 farmers we have assisted, over 20,000 farmer groups and corporative societies and over 8,000 off-grid energy connections to rural households.

“We also have over 2,000 connections to businesses, these are good figures we are happy about and we have also been able to work with over 60 off-grid energy entrepreneurs to provide off-grid energies to households.”

The Chair, Board of Trustees of DDI, Dr Lydia Umar, assured Nigerians that the organisation would continue to provide developmental assistance.

“We have the less privileged at heart because a lot of our work is done at the grassroot level, we try to reach the unreached and we go to those places that are referred to hard to reach places.

“A lot of people has also been done in terms of introducing and providing solar systems to a lot of people, we have groomed extension workers in agriculture, among others.

“We do not only intend to consolidate government efforts and what we have done, but we also intend to expand, as much as they are in the confines of our vision, all in a bid to reduce employment.”