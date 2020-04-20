Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced distribution of palliatives to poor and vulnerable persons to cushion the excruciating effect of the lockdown of the state due to COVID-19.

Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, yesterday, said the palliatives had become necessary given that hunger does not recognise political affiliations.

He said though the state was free from Coronavirus as the two people who earlier tested positive, were now negative, the party had envisaged hunger pandemic in the state following the lockdown.

“In Enugu APC, we don’t know where they kept food and money. We thought it wise and called some leaders and they came and contributed for us to procure these things you are seeing, which we are distributing to vulnerable persons.

“The State Government is doing well at the local government level. What is happening in the state is done through local government council and presidents-general and these people are either PDP members or affiliated to PDP. We thought we should do our little here. Hunger does not know political party, just like COVID-19,” Nwoye said.

He lamented that unlike other states where things were coming from the federal level, Enugu had received nothing from Abuja.

He disclosed that the palliatives which included rice, yam, eggs and other food items were for the 260 wards of the 17 local government areas and without party consideration.

He said a APC leader had pledged to release monetary package of N5,000 for 200 persons, while another party leader would extend similar gesture to 100 vulnerable persons.