From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The G7 member countries launched the sum of $382 million famine prevention and humanitarian compact for the North East in Abuja, yesterday.

The G7 member countries are the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States of America, with principal support from the European Union.

The amount was part of the $7 billion commitment made to 42 countries who are one step from catastrophe or famine by the G7 in May, 2021, with a promise of further funding later in the year.

Present during the launch were representatives of the Federal Government, multilateral partners, including the governments of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The diplomatic missions of the G7 members said the move was the first ever G7 action plan to help save millions of lives from famine and humanitarian crises, including the $382 million for the North East.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.