By Our Reporters

Nigerians across the states now find it difficult to afford three square meals. Or as someone remarked, three square or rectangular meals are no longer possible for most families in the country.

As the prices of food items keep skyrocketing, the people have no better option than to skip meals or reduce the quality and quantity of what they consume daily.

For many people, feeding has become a luxury of a sort. It has been lamentation galore, even among average workers, business owners and artisans who say that life has become miserable for them due to the biting economic situation in Nigeria.

From Lagos to Edo, Enugu to Kano, the story of sharp increase in food prices and inability of families to sustain their homes remains the same.

Anambra

Residents and traders in Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra State, hve been lamenting over the continued increase of the price of foodstuff in the markets. They said many households were dying of hunger and could not afford even two square meals daily, owing to economic hardship, insecurity and scarcity of foodstuffs.

A resident of Onitsha, Mr. Elias Chigbo, said: “We are dying of hunger, no longer coronavirus. There is serious hunger in the city; we cannot afford to feed our families. I can say that this government has failed the people in the sense that the poor masses cannot eat at least two square meals a day.

“Our economy has collapsed; security has collapsed, leading to famine in the country. You have money but you cannot buy anything with the money. I blame this on bad leadership. The scarcity of food is caused by insecurity everywhere; farmers don’t go to farms due to insecurity. There are herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers everywhere. Farmers are being killed, maimed, raped and kidnapped in their farms. The farmlands have been destroyed by herdsmen and their cows.”

A housewife, Mrs. Rita Nwogbo, said she has five children but can’t feed them due to high cost of foodstuff.

“My husband is a petty trader. The money he makes daily cannot feed us in a day. We are living by the grace of God. In Onitsha, a paint can of garri is between N1,000 and N1,100, depending on the type. A cup of local rice sells for N120, a paint can of rice is sold for N2,200 while 25kg bag of rice is sold for N13,000 and 50kg is sold for N26,000.

“There is no foodstuff that is cheap in the market now. We cook without meat or fish. The price of ice fish is so high that not every household can afford to buy. For instance, a big horse ice fish is sold for N1,200 while shiny fish type is sold between N800 and N200 depending on the sizes. A bottle of red oil is sold for N700.

“A paint can of beans is sold for N2,500 while a cup of beans is sold between N150 and N170, depending on the type of beans. Also, a crate of big egg is sold for N1,600. The prices keep on increasing day by day. There is scarcity of food in the market because farmers don’t have enough to supply,” Mrs. Nwogbo lamented.

A foodstuff seller, Mrs. Oby Onyema, blamed the price increase on the scarcity of food and economic situation in Nigeria, saying that other commodities are also expensive in the market, not only foodstuff.

“We sell the way we bought the foodstuff, we are not selling to exploit anyone. We buy garri from Benin, Edo State. We also buy other foodstuff from Kogi, Benue and Taraba states. But due to farmers-herders clashes, there is no food to buy from there. So, the little we see will be very costly.

“The Federal Government should tackle the challenges of insecurity to enable farmers go back to their farms, give them loan for farming to increase food supply next year. If not, there will be serious hunger,” Mrs. Onyema said.

Although there are slight differences in the costs of food items in various markets and locations in the state, the costs appear to be going up by the day.

Some food items are a little bit cheaper and more affordable in the agrarian communities in the state but costlier in other communities and urban centres where there are little or less agricultural activities.

For example, the cost of fish, yam, fermented cassava (akpu), maize, okra and others in the communities in Awka North, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, Oyi is cheaper, compared to what is obtainable in Aguata, Nnewi North, Idemili South and others.

Enugu

Enugu residents have called on government to come to their aid due to high cost of food in their markets. Some of the residents, who spoke to our reporter in Enugu, said they could barely feed their families and have resorted to skipping afternoon meals to make ends meet.

Mrs. Patricia Okonkwo said the current situation is the worst she has ever faced. According to her, feeding her four children is now a problem despite all the efforts of her husband, a policeman.

“I have never seen this kind of thing in my life. Imagine, my husband sends N30,000 every month for food. It used to be enough but things are different now.

“The other day, I went to market to buy food. After looking at what I bought, I almost shed tears. I’m telling you the truth, what I bought cannot last us for two weeks. But we are managing until he sends something for us to buy more.”

Our reporter visited Ogbete and Abakpa markets to find out the true cost of food items there.

It was discovered that a paint can of local rice sells at N2,000 while a 50kg bag is sold at N24,000. A paint can of beans is sold at N2,400 while a 100kg bag is sold at N64,000. A paint can of local beans (Agbugbu) is sold at N2,400 while a paint of Bambara nuts (Okpa) goes for N2,500.

A paint can of soybeans is sold at N1,700 while the same measure of wheat is sold at N1,200. One kilogramme of meat (beef) is sold at N2,000 while a crate of egg goes for N1,600.

Also, one paint can of white garri is sold at N1,000 while the yellow variant is sold at N1,200. A bag of onions is sold at N25,000.

In Nsukka, Enugu North Senatorial District, the case is the same despite its proximity to the northern part of the country and rural areas known for food cultivation and production.

When Daily Sun visited Ogige Main Market and Ikpa commodity market, all in Nsukka LGA, findings revealed that prices of food items have increased between 50 per cent and 100 per cent price in the last six months.

For instance, one gallon (5 litres) of palm oil has increased from N3,500 to N5,000. A paint can measure of garri shifted from N700 to N1,500; a bushel of local rice moved from N8,500 to N11,000, a sizeable bunch of plantain moved for N2,500 to N6,000 and crate of egg rose from N1,200 to N1,800, among others.

For Mr. Sunday Onah, a civil servant, he wants the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the soaring cost of food items in the country.

“FG should without further delay declare state of emergency on high cost of food items and fashion out modalities to arrest the ugly situation. As a civil servant with children in higher institutions, my income is not really increasing but the prices of items have increased. So, it makes it so difficult for us to cope and sustain the family under this situation,” he said.

Mr. Onyema Nweke, who sells beef at the Ikpa Market Nsukka, said that high cost of other commodities has affected the price of beef in the market.

“Before, we used to slaughter and sell about 20 cows on daily basis, but now we slaughter only five. This is because the price has gone high and the patronage has dropped.

“Going to the North to buy cows is risky and expensive because of insecurity in the country, so those who managed to get the cows down here sell to us at a high price.

“Before, a sizeable cow was sold between N150,000 and N200,00 but now it has risen to between N400,000 and N500,000,” he explained.

Abia

In Abia State, prices of foodstuff, like other commodities, have been on the upward trend in the recent past, and many are groaning under its weight. A visit to some markets in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, presented a graphic picture of the trend.

Investigations carried out at Orie Ugba Market indicated that a bag of species of beans known as “Iron” beans, which a few months ago sold for N6,300, now sells for N28,000, over 300 per cent increment. The one that is called Potoskum beans, which used to sell for N6,200 per bag, is now N28,000 also. In the same market, a bag of local rice from the northern part of the country, which previously sold for N18,000, is now N22,200, competing with foreign rice, which sold at N28,000 from its former price of N33,000. A big bag of local rice is now N52,000 from N35,000, while a bag of onions at the market, which used to go for N9,000, is now N17,000.

At Ohokobe and Ubani-Ibeku markets, the story is the same. A cup of iron beans in the markets goes for N200, from less than N100 it previously sold. The price of tomatoes in the markets is getting out of the reach of the common man. In February, for instance, the one they called ‘Upload basket’ of tomatoes sold for between N4,500 and N6,500, but it is now selling for N25,300, while the one referred to as ‘Half with leather,’ that comes from Gboko in Benue State, is now N9,500, from its previous price of N3,000. Ghana and Igala seed brands of tomatoes now sell for N10,300 and N6,300, respectively.

The price of garri, the stipple food of many families, is also shooting skywards. In the markets under review, a bag of Enugu garri goes for N30,000 from its former price of N15,000. Then the Bende and Ngwa garri types which used to sell for N600 per four-litre paint container, now sells for N1,200. A bag of groundnut which was selling for N47,000 previously, now goes for N77,000.

There is no reprieve in this wise for residents of Aba, as the same obtains in markets in the commercial hub of Abia State.

Some housewives who spoke on the rise in the prices of food stuff said it was weighing down heavily on the income of their breadwinners, which has remained static.

“Some families are already having problems as the uninformed husbands have been feeling their wives always shortchange them when they are given money to buy food stuff in the market,” one of them said.

On the part of the traders, the high cost of food in markets could be attributed to many factors, including but not limited to high cost of transportation and the general inflation ravaging the nation.

Ebonyi

Prices of food items in Ebonyi State have continued to skyrocket daily, mounting pressures on families.

A visit to some major markets in Abakaliki by our correspondent showed that 1kg of meat is now sold for N2,400 while half kilogram is sold N1,200.

In Abakaliki Rice Mill, a bushel of rice (mass) is now sold at N12,000 while another brand called CP is sold for N11,000 and a cup of rice is sold between N180 and N200. This is same across markets in the state but some markets in the hinterlands sell higher prices.

Also, a bag of corn is now N27,000 while a paint can is sold for N1,200.

Other items like red oil now cost N26,000 a gallon while a bottle is sold between N700 and N750. A cup is sold between N170 and N200 depending on the seller.

It is same case with garri. A bag of garri is now sold for N25,000 while a paint bucket is sold for N1,000 and a cup goes for N150.

For beans, a bag is sold between N26,000 and N27,000 while a paint bucket of it is sold N2,500 and a cup goes for N230

A crate of egg is sold for N1,500 while one egg is sold N60.

Mrs. Obiageli Amos, a trader, said since January this year price of food items have continued to increase almost on daily basis. She told our correspondent the development has made it difficult for them to make profit.

“It starts from where we buy. But customers come here and act as if we decided by ourselves to increase the prices.

“But you know, food is a basic necessity. Whatever happens, people must eat. The only problem is that we don’t make profit like we used to do before,” she said.

Another food item seller, Chief Nnaemeka Uguru, attributed the high cost of food items to insecurity and bad roads, explaining: “People are now afraid of travelling by road to the North to buy goods. There is a lot of kidnapping going on on the road. One of my friends was recently kidnapped in Benue State while coming back to Ebonyi. He paid heavily before he was released in addition to injuries he sustained in the hands of kidnappers.

“So, when you put all these together, you know why food items cannot come down soonest.”

Imo

Imo markets are no different from others in the country today with regards to soaring prices of commodities, especially food items. At the popular Relief market, Egbu, Owerri where prices of food items were believed to be relatively cheaper, staple foods such as garri are almost getting beyond the reach of the common man.

A paint bucket of garrri formerly sold between N600 and N700, depending on the type, now sells for between N1,200 and N1,400, a bottle of palm oil (litre) now goes for N700 as against N500 it was sold last month .

Consumption of meat now is also almost exclusively reserved for the rich. According to a meat seller, Chibueze Amanze, they cut a lump for N50 before but it now goes for N100 a lump.

Onion is gradually creeping away from the market, no thanks to the dealers who placed a ban on the supply to South-East. A bulb of onion now costs N50.

Mr. Andrew Akachukwu is one of the major dealers in Eke-Ukwu Owerri. He supplies beverages to the market but recently he has not been enjoying turnover on his investment. He attributed it to insecurity in the country. According to him, “most truck drivers bringing the goods to South-East take longer routes, avoiding particular spots to get to their destination. This increases the general cost.”

Rivers

As the price of goods and services are extremely high, traders and buyers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, lament over the cost of foodstuff.

Madam Gloria Azubuike said they (traders) are struggling to cope and adapt to the new prices of goods and also dealing with some customers who find it difficult to come to terms with the price hike.

She said: “A custard rubber of rice is N2,900 now. Two weeks ago, it was N2,700; almost every week, it keeps increasing. The rubber of local rice goes for N2,200. Even beans, a cup is now N130, competing with rice. A rubber of beans is N2,300 and the brown beans is N2,900.

“Small rubber bucket of garri goes for N400, while the big rubber is N1,200 and a basin of garri is between N6500 and N8,000, depending on where the garri is from. A rubber bucket of groundnut goes for N2,000 as against N700 it used to be. We (traders) get tired explaining to customers every week on how and why the prices of foodstuffs keep increasing.”

Similarly, Mr. Sam Onyema, a flour and spices shopowner, attributed the cost hike to the increase in fuel price.

Onyema stated that: “Flour is now N17,000, a bag. Before, it was N15,000. A litre of Kings sachets oil is N10,700, while we normally buy it for N10,000. Kings Butter was N12,000 before; now we buy it for N13,800. A carton of Bama Mayaonnise is now N16,000.

“As fuel price was increased, all the food items in the market climbed up due to mode of transportation these goods are brought in for us. The situation is hard for us and our customers.”

Akwa Ibom

From garri to rice, onions, pepper, fish, meat, eggs, plantain and beans, among others, prices of food items in Akwa Ibom State are inching out of the reach of the common man. And starvation stares many in the face.

A simple market survey at the popular Akpanandem and Etuk Street markets in Uyo showed that while prices of some items have doubled, some have even tripled in the last few months.

The traders attributed it to a number of factors such as unnecessary levies/ tariffs paid on transported goods, lack of good roads, COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying lockdown, farmers-herders crisis, as well as the free fall in the value of naira.

For instance, a full custard bucket of beans, which used to sell for N800 a few months ago now sells for N2,500, while a cup of beans, which was N80 is now N150.

Prices of other food items in the markets have also increased. For imported fish, such as Mackerel and other generic species, prices have also skyrocketed as a result of the volatility of the value of naira.

A consumer at Akpanadem market, Uyo, Mrs Anne Etim, said: “Even when the prices go down, the market women at the local markets still maintain the high price, making the consumers wonder when the price of fish will decrease so that an average man can buy.”

Another customer, Ekaette Bassey, said that few months ago, onions and tomatoes were available in the markets such that consumers could buy without complaining. But this month, people buy these items at reduced quantities but increased prices.

But an onions seller, who declined giving her name, argued that prices of goods are usual exorbitant during the raining season “and even when you have the goods, bad roads will delay the delivery of the goods.”

A garri seller, Glory Udo, attributed the high cost of the products to the rainy and planting season, especially in April , May and June during which she said a bag of garri cost about N45,000 but that now it has reduced to N35,000, even as bad inter-state roads and levies have still kept the retail prices high.

“The price might go up again because of the road is bad that makes some transporters to refuse going to these areas to carry the farm produce,” she said.

Palm oil that used to sell at N14,000 now sells at N17,000 per 20 litre jerrycan while a litre goes for N700. The sellers attributed it to the raining season because palm fruits are usually scarce.

It was was observed that foreign stone-free rice remains at N26,000 per 50 kg bag while it sells for N15 to N180 per cup and the local brand is N100 per cup.

Bayelsa

Residents of Yenagoa, capital city of Bayelsa State, are groaning under high cost of foodstuff that has left many households seeking help to enable them feed as before. The situation in Yenagoa is so peculiar because 90 per cent of the foods eaten are imported. Garri and poultry products are from Ughelli in Delta State, while rice, beans, tomatoes and pepper are from the North. Yam tubers are from Anambra, Benue and Kaduna states.

Because foodstuffs are imported from outside the state, their prices are determined by forces beyond the control of the sellers and buyers. In Yenagoa, a tuber of old yam goes for between N2,500 and N3,000, while a tuber of new yam goes for between N2,000 and N2,500.

Hassan, a yam seller at Kpansia market, said: “The price of yam is what you hear. It is not our fault because we also bring these yams from outside. Maybe as the new yams are now in stock the price would go down. The problem, however, is that people are not buying the new yams ”

Mr. Dennis, who came to buy yam, said: “I have a family of six and you expect me to buy a tuber of yam for N2,500 and be able to sleep soundly? That yam can only cook one meal in my house. For how long can we continue like this? These days, if you bring money to the market you would go back home in shame because your money cannot buy anything.”

Gambo, who sells rice, beans, maize and millet, said he feels for his customers because many families are really going through a lot. According to him, prices of food would continue to rise because insecurity has affected farming. Consequently, people are selling old stock.

“A custard bucket of rice that sold before for N2,000 is now N3,500. A custard bucket of beans that went for N1,500 is now N3,000. I pity my customers because most of them cannot just afford it. My fear is that things might get worse,” he said.

Taraba

The prices of foodstuff have risen to an all time high in Taraba State in recent times due to serious food scarcity caused by insecurity in the region.

Last year, most people could not go to farm due to the communal clashes in the southern part of the state and herdsmen attacks across the state. People’s farms were also destroyed and harvest stolen. Attacks on farming communities this year by the killer herdsmen have worsened the situation.

A bag of maize, which is one of the major food stuff in the state, sold for N13,000 last year. However, by May this year, it had risen to N17,500 and now sells for over N22,000. Similarly, a bag of beans now sells for over N50,000 while 100 tubers of yam that previously sold for N15,000 or N20,000 now sells for over N50,000.

Other food items such as fruits and vegetables are equally on the rise. The prices of pepper, tomatoes, onions avocadoes, watermelon, bananas, groundnuts, millets, melon and others have also experienced remarkable rise.

Ogun

There has been increase in the prices of food items in the country and Ogun State is not exempted. In the last three months, prices of food items, particularly staple foods such as garri, beans, rice and yam flour. Findings by Daily Sun revealed that price of garri in major markets, in the Abeokuta metropolis jumped from N400 to N600.

Also, the price of beans (drum) jumped from N800 to between N900 and N1,000, while the smaller varieties popularly known as Oloyin is now being sold for N1,200 per plastic bowl.

Further findings revealed that prices of pepper and tomatoes are fluctuating. Before now, one could buy as low as N50 pepper and tomatoes, but as at present, pepper is being sold for N100 per measure, while tomatoes is sold for N200 per a measure.

A foodstuff seller at the Kuto Market in Abeokuta, Mrs. Judith Oluwo, attributed the increase in prices of foodstuffs, particularly garri, to non availability of suitable cassava crops. She added that the skirmishes between farmers/herders affected cassava farming.

She noted that several farmers had to abandon their farms for fear of being attacked by herdsmen.

For Awalu Ibrahim, a peeper seller at the Olomore Pepper Market, insecurity caused by bandit attacks, had affected planting, harvesting and transporting of pepper to the southwest, hence, the high cost of items.

He noted that the harvest season of tomatoes planted in the southwest, has however helped in mitigating the high cost of those being brought from the North.

Ekiti

The prices of foodstuffs have increased in Ekiti State. Daily Sun spoke with some traders in some markets in Ado-Ekiti to know the prices of foodstuffs and what is responsible for the hike in prices.

Mrs Abibat Ogunjobi, is the acting Eyeloja of Ado-Ekiti. She sells foodstuffs in bags in Oja Oba market in Ado-Ekiti.She said: “The increase is not our fault. The prices of foodstuffs have increased in the North where we buy from. We used to sell a bag of guinea corn about three months ago for N18,000 but now it is N27,000. White beans Sokoto (small) used to be sold three months ago for N 42,000 but now it is N50,000. Oloyin beans is more than N50,000 (for six Garawa). Foreign rice used to be sold for N25,000 but now it is between N31,000 and N32,000. For yam flour (dry lumps), small bag is N50,000 while big bag cost N120,000.”

Mrs Adeyemi, who sells yam and cassava flour (Elubo) and garri in Oja Oba market in Ado-Ekiti, said : “ A kongo of coffee cassava flour (Lafun) is N500, while the mixture (cassava and yam) is N600. Three months ago, we sold a kongo of cassava flour for N300 and the mixture for N400.

“Unlike other food stuffs, there was a fall in the price of white garri (cassava granules), a kongo some three months ago was sold between N500 and N600 but now it is sold between N350 and N400.

“We can’t tell whether it is rain, government or farmers-herders clashes that is the cause of the hike in prices.”

Aunty Tope, who sells rice, beans and other foodstuffs in Oja Bisi market in Ado-Ekiti, said: “A kongo of foreign rice is N1,000 (big grains) and N950 (small grains) while Buhari rice is N800.

“White beans (small) sells for N900, French beans costs N1,000 and Oloyin is N1,300.

“The prices of rice have been fixed for some months now but prices of beans have been on the increase since the beginning of the year.

“Spaghetti is now N250 and N270 per pack. Three months ago, it was sold for between N250 and N230 per pack.”

Kano

Consumers of various food items are groaning under the weight of a disastrous spike in the cost of food items across several markets in Kano State.

A food price survey conducted across Abubakar Rimi Market and Yankaba Vegetable Market in the state indicated that prices have been unstable of late. In fact, the situation was made worse by the Muslim Sallah celebrations, which caused the index to shift further high.

Some of the price movements recorded by Daily Sun included a scale of yellow garri, which sold for N1,100 about two weeks ago, but goes for between N1200 and N1,350, depending on the quality. Others are small red pepper (Tarugu), whose bag rose to over N4,000 on the eve of the celebrations, but came down to N3,600 Tuesday at Yankaba market.The prices of bags of tomatoes at Yankaba market is also very unfriendly.

A kilo of cat -fish, which was sold at N1000 or thereabout also went for as much N1,200. That is apart from the fact that many of the sellers were in the habit of manipulating their scales to get a better deal.

A bottle (150 CL) of red palm oil (best quality) at Sabon Garri Market, which was sold at N1,400 as at two weeks ago was sold at N1,600 as at Sunday morning. Yams are also very expensive and dry. For some reasons, there are no fresh yams in the markets.

Other food items such as onions, whose prices have been soaring higher since the resumption of supplies to South, was also expensive. As at last Monday morning, a bag (silo) of onions was sold at N14,500. In June, the same bag was sold at N6000 or less. A 25 kilogram of cooking gas also rose at the gas stations from N4.500 to N5000, making it difficult for consumers to cook their foodstuff even as the prices of charcoal remained constant at N2,100 per bag in the past six months.

Many consumers, including one Uche Madu, who works with a first generation bank, lamented the soaring costs of the food items . He regretted that while prices are jumping up, salaries have remained the same over the years. He blamed the Buhari administration for the cost of food items in the market, saying the inability of government to secure the highways and the farms for farmers have all contributed to the disastrous situation.

Gombe

Residents of Gombe State have decried the sudden increase in prices of commodities in the state.

According to some residents interviewed in Gombe Main Market, the price hike amidst the economic downturn in the country has affected many.

A market survey conducted by Daily Sun across markets in Gombe revealed that prices of commodities such as cooking oil and other vegetables have hit the high roof.

Muhammad Maikayan-Miya, a retailer in Gombe told Daily Sun that a jerrycan of red palm oil which was sold for N17, 000 has suddenly moved to N21, 000.

According to him, Kings cooking oil that was N24, 000 is now N27,000 while Legacy vegetable oil which was N20, 000 has soared to between N23, 000 and 24, 000.

“Also, a bag of pepper, which was N11, 000 is now N22, 000. Tomatoes, which cost around N30, 000 has been increased to N44, 000.

Tatashe was around N18, 000 but now it is N32, 000. Onion that was sold for about N52, 000 here in Gombe before coming down to around N15, 000 some months back has also increased to between N20, 000 and 24, 000,” Maikayan-Miya told Daily Sun.

He disclosed that the price hike was between the end of June and July and it could have been occasioned by the increase in transport fare as well as levies, which have also doubled, among other factors.

Plateau

Plateau State residents are passing through the most challenging period in life following the sudden hike in price of foodstuffs in the market.

At the moment, most households cannot afford two square meals as their income is far below the current reality in the market.

At the building materials market, Bukuru in Jos South Local Government Area, a measure of beans, which was sold at N500, is now sold at N900 while a measure of local rice, which was sold at N450, is now sold at N700.

Also, a measure of foreign rice, which was sold at N600, is now N1000 while a bag of foreign rice, which was sold at 26,000 is now sold at N29,500. Maize that was sold for N150 is now sold at N350.

It was gathered that a loaf of bread that was sold N350 is now sold at N550 while sugar that was N400 is now N800. A bottle of groundnut oil that was sold at N400 is now 700 while palm oil which was sold at N600 is now N850.

Perishable goods that are used on daily basis such as cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, onions, papper among others have also gone up. These products are sold two times what it used to be in the market.

Kebbi

In Kebbi State, the prices of maize, millet, guinea corn, rice, have gone up in the last two months.

A market survey at Birnin Kebbu Market showed that a bowl of beans sold for N600 now cost between N900 and N800 depending on varieties. Also, a small bowl of maize sold for N300 before is now selling for N400 while guinea corn formerly sold at the price of N300 now been cost N400.

A bag of millet formerly sold at N18,500 is now sold for between N22,000 and N22,3000 while a bowl of garri is now sold between N800 and N900. Similarly, a bowl of local rice is now sold between N600 and N700 depending on the neatness while a bag of parboiled rice is now sold between N23,000 and N24,000.

A resident of Birnin Kebbi, Mallam Umar Abdullahi, attributed the hike to insecurity in the North-West, stressing that it would take long time before the situation returns to normal.

Benue

Prices of food stuffs have gone up in Benue State, according to traders and buyers in major markets and some suburbs of the state.

In a chat with our correspondent on Wednesday, a grain seller, Mrs. Ochanya Adebayo, in Makurdi, the state capital, said prices of grains such as corn, guinea corn and millet is now N1,200 per paint rubber as against N700 in March.

Another trader, Ochigbo Frank, who operates a mini supermarket at the Adeke Mobile Barracks area of Makurdi, lamented that prices of things have continued to be on the rise and no one knows when it would end.

“Flour is now N20,000 per bag as against N19,000 three months ago. Beans is now N3,000 per paint rubber as against N1,900 in March this year.

“Satchets of beverages have also gone up. Milo during which used to be N9,400 is now N11,400. Also, semovita which used to be N400 per kilogram is now N600 per kilogram,” Ochigbo said.

Our correspondent observed that a paint rubber of tomatoes which used to be N500 in March is now between N1800 and N2,500 depending on the type.

Also, a basin of garri which used to be N9000 in March is now N16,000. A crate of eggs is now N1,600 as against N1,100. However, price of local rice has remained stable at N19,000 per 50 Kg bag.

Kaduna

The case is not different in Kaduna markets despite the obvious low purchasing power of most residents.

Traders have attributed the increase to the security problems in the state, with many farmers being unable to access their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped.

It was also gathered that prices of foodstuffs went up because of increase in demand of foodstuffs as a result of Sallah celebration.

Others said the increase is due to high cost of farming materials, including seedlings, fertiliser and chemicals in recent times.

Our correspondent, who visited the Bakin Dogo market area of Kaduna city noted that a bag of sorghum, maize and guinea corn cost N25,000 each, while soya bean cost N35,000 and bean cost N56,000. Local rice and foreign rice were sold at N26, 000 and N30, 000 respectively.

Nuhu Audu, a grain seller at the market, said few months ago a bag of bean sold for N30,000, while soya bean sold for N25,000 and sorghum and guinea corn sold for N21,000 each.

According to him, the purchasing power of most residents had declined due to job losses, salary cuts and insecurity whereby affected persons had to pay ransom to kidnappers to secure their loved ones in kidnappers dens.

A female trader, Victoria Johnson, called on government to find a lasting solution to the security challenges to avoid the already looming food scarcity in the in the state and the country in general.

Kwara

Residents of Kwara State are groaning under the rising cost of food items .

Market survey conducted by Daily SUN in Ilorin revealed that prices of commodities like beverages, foodstuff and frozen foods have increased astronomically.

A visit to mandate market, a trader Musa Aliyu Sokoto said a bag of 25kg rice which was sold for N24,500 about three months ago, now costs N23, 500, the big brand’s price remain the same at N36,000;Big bowl of rice cost N750 as against N600 it sold previously;Small bowl which goes for N680 before now cost N700.

“A bag of beans (white) before now cost N45,000, now sold for N47,000 while a bag of red beans has risen from N50,000 to N52,000,” Sokoto said that a bag of Gari has gone up from N32, 000 to N35,000 as well , a 25 litre of groundnut oil now costs N20, 600 as against N19, 200 few months ago, when the same quantity of palm oil now sells for N14, 500 instead of N13, 000.

At Obo road market, Hajiya Balikis Yusuf, said a basket of pepper (rodo) which cost N10,000 before is now sold for N12,000.a small basket of tomatoes which costs N1, 500 before now, is sold at N2, 000.A basket of pepper which we used to sell for N1,600 now costs N2,000. Tatase has risen from N1,200 to N2,000. Small basket of onions is now sold N1000 as against N700, ’’ the pepper seller stated.It was also gathered that a kilogramme of catfish rose from N850 to N950, while a medium-sized chicken now goes for N3, 500 as against N2,500.

Kogi

Residents in Kogi State are groaning as the state appears to have the highest prices of foodstuff in Nigeria.

The state, in the last three months, has been among the top three states where galloping inflation has occurred, especially with regards to food stuff prices.

According to the statistics released by National Bureau of Statistics, the inflation rate in Nigeria has jumped to 17.8 per cent with urban Nigeria having 23.4 per cent while the rural Nigeria having 20.6 per cent.

According to the NBS in its June rating, Kogi tops the list of food inflation with 30.3% followed by Enugu with 25.2 per cent and Kwara with 24.8 per cent.

Investigations carried out by our correspondent revealed that a custard rubber of garri, which used to sell for between N250- N300 now sells for between 1400- 1500 for the one processed within the state while the one brought from Edo State costs between N1800 and N2,000.

Boko Haram attacks worsen case in Borno

Prices of foodstuff, especially rice, beans and other grains and vegetables have skyrocketed in Borno State. Residents attributed displacement of farming communities by Boko Haram as responsible for the current price hike.

A basket of tomatoes weighing about 10kg, which used to be about N20,000 now goes for N45,000 or more depending on the size.

“Tomatoes are not even available in Borno now,” Ahmadu Ibrahim, a grocery seller told the reporter at the grocery unit of Maiduguri Monday market.

He said they now get supply from Gboko, Benue State, for nearly two months.

“These tomatoes are from Gboko. We don’t have tomatoes in Borno now because of the challenge of late rainfall and attacks in communities where people farm them,” he explained.

Tomatoes were scarce, especially in Maiduguri during the Eid Kabir festival. A small bowl costs N1,000 in the city, forcing residents to resort to processed tomatoes for their need.

“Even the processed tomatoes are very expensive. A medium size tin tomato which was N1, 500 few months ago is N2, 600,” resident Saleh Khali disclosed.

Daily Sun also discovered a sharp increase in the price of pepper produced in the state in commercial quantity. A basket now sold at N20, 000 to N25, 000 from the initial N5, 000 two months ago.

The price of bag of rice (25 kg) produced in the state has shot up from the initial N20, 000 to about N27, 000, Maiduguri based journalist Bilyaminu Yusuf said

Many residents blame low farming activities in the state for the price hike. Many farming IDPs are just returning to their communities after nearly five years in camps for displaced persons in the capital.

Edo

The story is not different in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State. The astronomical rise in the prices of food items is having a telling effect on many households in state, as many residents find it difficult to afford three-square meals in their homes.

Traders on food items on the other hand, are blaming government and its agencies for the high costs of food items in the country.

A trader at the New Benin Market, in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Mrs. R. Ojo, blamed the high costs of food items on the closure of the Nigerian borders by the Federal Government.

On her part, Mrs. Ifeoma Okuzu, a trader at the Oregbeni Market in Ikpoba- Okha LGA, lamented that life has become so difficult for the common man in the state, as people now find it very difficult to afford beans and rice in the market.

She disclosed that a rubber measurement of beans which was sold for N600 few months ago is now sold for N1,500 while that of rice which also sold for N800 is now N1,500.

Besides, Mrs. Okuzu said a bag of beans which was sold for N23, 000 a few months ago now goes for N55,000.

Also speaking, Mr. Michael Ugochukwu, blamed the cost of food items on bad roads and increase in the pump prices of petroleum products.

He explained that the traders after spending so much on transporting their goods to their final destinations would want to make their profits by increasing the prices of their items.

Mr. Ugochukwu reasoned that the only way to get the prices of food down for the common man to afford is for the Federal Government to further subsidize the prices of petroleum products and fix all the bad roads across the country.

Lagos

The last few months have witnessed the prices of food items galloping out of the reach of the common man across the country.

The trend, which has challenged the finances and food needs of many households has attained worrisome dimension as many fear the country might be plunged into a food crisis situation, if not checked soon.

In Lagos, signs of the food challenge began to manifest early in the year when the price of bread, which used to be the common man’s food, began to hit the rooftop. A loaf of bread that sold for N400 rose to N450. From N450, it rose to N550 within a space of two months, and is currently selling for N550. Same goes for all other food items.

Daily Sun investigations reveal that a 100kg bag of Olo2 beans, which sold for N50, 000 three months ago in Lagos, is now selling for N80, 000. A 50kg bag of imported rice which sold for N23,000 three months ago has been rising and is now selling for N30, 000 while the 50kg bag local rice which went for N22, 000 in the same period is now selling for N25,000. A 50kg bag of garri which cost between N15, 000 and N17, 000 during the period under review is currently selling for N30, 000. A bag of groundnuts that sold for N30, 000 four months ago is going for N80, 000 now. While a 20-litre keg of vegetable oil which was N18, 000 a month ago is currently selling for N25, 000, the same measure of palm oil which sold for N17, 000 a month ago is now selling for N22, 000.

Speaking to Daily Sun on the rising cost of food items, a consumer, Mrs. Tijani, lamented what she described as a helpless situation. Calling on the government to find speedy solution to the challenge of high cost of foodstuff, she said: ‘’It’s not easy for anyone these days, especially for the common man. When you go to the market, you will end up walking round the whole market looking for cheaper bargain but they’ll still be the same prices everywhere. A basket of tomatoes is now N30, 000 but we used to buy it N10, 000 some months ago. A 10litre gallon of vegetable oil we used to buy N4, 000 is now almost N12, 000.’’

Mrs. Tijani blamed terrorism and insecurity in the country for the situation. According to her, the constant attacks by Fulanis and Book Haram members on farmers, which have prevented farmers from embarking on consistent farming, is the major cause of rising food prices.

‘’Farmers who used to cultivate and bring these food items to the market are being killed and driven out of their farmlands by Fulanis and Book Haram,’’ she said.

For Mr. Israel Ogbonna, a foodstuff dealer in a Lagos market, the steady rise in prices of food items is a situation that is capable of causing a trader to go bankrupt and quit business.

He lamented the negative impact rising cost of food stuff is having on sales, stating that, ‘’a customer who used to buy a bag of rice is now forced to buy half bag because of the high cost. And we are hardly making profit these days because we’re struggling to even recoup our capital.’’

In addition to insecurity, Ogbonna sees the ban on importation of food items from countries where they’re cheaper as a cause of rising cost of food stuff.

He said: ‘’government is responsible for rising cost of food items because they’re preventing businessmen/traders from buying these items at cheaper rates from other countries. For instance, without the competition posed by the imported rice, local rice would’ve been selling for as much as N35,000. If Nigerian products are cheap, importation will be discouraged and even die a natural death.’’