From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to address hunger and malnutrition, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) in partnership with the Federal Government, Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN), National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), yesterday launched a start-up company, ECOBasic Seed.

Managing Director, ECOBasic Seed Company, Brighton Karume, who spoke in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the company would uphold the highest levels of confidentiality in every aspect of its operations.

Karume added that the company will Catalyze the development of hybrid maize technology adoption rate in Nigeria.

According to him, the company will provide services of genetically pure foundation seed so that the genetic potential of the hybrids is realized, and stressed that the ECOBasic will in Nigeria, while in the long run, it will target the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Region.

“It will target indigenous and international seed companies that produce certified hybrid seed. In the medium to long term, it will explore a range of opportunities to leverage its brand, increase its impact, customer-centric growth and generate additional revenue.

“We will produce high quality foundation seed and ensure that our operations are efficient, effective and always exceed customers expectations”, he added.

In his remark, AATF’s Executive Director Dr Kanangire Canisius, said ECOBasic seed company,with its operational headquarters in Kaduna will be the second AATF supported company set up to support early generation seed development.

Canisius said the company would fill a very important gap in seed sales and distribution in the region.

He explained that the ECOBasic Seeds Company Limited was established following a series of interactions with strategic stakeholders in the seed sector in Nigeria that identified the need for a focused intervention in the production and sales of Foundation Seed in the country.

Also, Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Dr Abdullahi Mustapha said for Africa to be self-sufficient in food production, quality foundation seed with undiluted purity, should be used.

“If you can get the seed sector right, then you have solved almost 70 percent of the challenges associated with agriculture,” he said.