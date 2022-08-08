From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lamented the parlous state of Nigeria’s economy.

He said he was sad that many families in Nigeria have been struck by abject poverty such that they find it very difficult to eat on daily basis.

Okowa spoke at the Cathedral Church of St. Faith, Awka, Anambra State during the Eucharistic thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Alexander Ibezim.

“There is no doubt that in our nation, Nigeria as it is today, it is not easy to shepherd the people because the times are difficult, families are finding it difficult to eat.

“And in such a time as this, all I do whenever I find myself with church leaders is to urge them to continue to pray because the prayers of the righteous do much more than the people think it does.

“We are politicians, but we also belong to the church of God that I do know that the more our people pray rather than despair, the more likely this nation will have a turnaround because there is nothing the Lord God cannot do.

“And we must rely more on God and allow Him to give us a leading in this nation. We do not need to make mistakes. Mistakes have been made in the past. May the Lord, through the mouths and the voices of our leaders in the church, truly guide us aright; that we may know what is best for this country. And may the will of God be done,” Okowa said.

The Archbishop Metropolitan, and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Henry Ndukuba, during his homily, asked Nigerians not to lose hope that things would get better.

He called for prayers, reminding all that there was no bad situation God cannot change for the good of His people.

“But I know one thing is sure, no matter what we are passing through in this nation, we know one thing, the Lord has promised us in Malachi 3:6 that ‘I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. Contentions and trials will surely come but we are believing God that He who has kept us up until now will keep us through this trying time,” the primate assured.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo also urged for prayers on the part of the people, saying he was working round the clock to make the state better.