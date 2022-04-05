From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) has reiterated its commitment to boosting food sufficiency by transforming agricultural produce into secondary products, in a bit to address hungry.

It also noted that it would support universities and scholars across the globe in areas of academic research and publications towards shoring up food production in the country.

To this end, IISA Officer Dr Chima Nwosu in a statement divulged that the organisation would organise a workshop on agriculture themed “Value-Chain Approach: Transformation of Agricultural Produce to Pharmaceuticals and Food Products”.

‘The focus of the IIAS Project group is to identify people who are involved in farming activities but are not able to qualify for regular bank loans or financing,’ Nwosu said.

‘The aim is to help these people increase their productivity, market their products within well-designed channels and expand participation.

‘Some of the topics are on the snail value chain and its connection to the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, processing of banana and plantain stems for medicinal remedies.

‘Other topics would be the coordination of agro-allied clusters along value chains, expanding the cultivation and processing of Vitamin A rich cassava, making agriculture attractive to Nigerian youths, examining farm practices and food security in Nigeria, integration of agricultural value chain and supply chain across continental Africa.

‘We are tapping from the knowledge of our members who have volunteered to be part of the efforts.

‘The IIAS Project Department is currently working with farmers, traders, warehouse owners, transporters, marketers, digital marketers and advertisers to expand the supply chain across African countries.

‘More than 700 individuals have registered for our pilot agricultural loan/grant programme.

‘Some of these are from Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Guinea, Cameroun, South Africa and Togo. Our efforts are geared towards addressing the issue of food security.’