By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday faulted the Federal Government directive to vice chancellors to reopen the universities for academic activities.

ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, told Daily Sun that the government move is a dress rehearsal for them to sack universities lecturers.

In swift reaction to government directive to VCs to reopen the universities, Dr. Odukoya asked, “who closed the universities in the first instance”?

He added: “This may be a blessing. The futility of their actions or inactions will become glaring when students return to campuses and hungry teachers do not have the strength to stand up and teach.

“They may import lecturers from Ghana with better pay where a professor earn’s about 13,000 cedis equivalent of about N1.5million monthly to come and be earning N460,000.

“Nice one. President Muhammadu Buhari and his praise singers will come and teach in the universities. The success of similar order by visitors of the state universities are there to be seen.”

Odukoya further stated that government directive is another hidden agenda to sack universities lecturers, noting, “I wish them the best of luck in their misadventure. Those who fail to learn from history will be bombed by the consequences of their stupidity and indiscretion.”