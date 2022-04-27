From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it had arrested a 22-year-old hunter, Sulaiman Jimoh, for allegedly killing a 78-year-old Imam, Adegun Yusuf.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime, claiming that he shot an antelope.

The suspect, according to the police, was arrested on April 17, 2022, at about 11:30am, when someone from the Ogbere Oloba area, Ibadan, reported that his father, Adegun Yusuf, 78, the Imam of Alaguntan village Orile-Owu was shot dead by one Sulaiman Jimoh of same Alaguntan village.

The police said: “The suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime that he was on hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush, which he shot with his dane gun, but he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope, he met Baba Imam on the ground.”

Olokode said the suspect will be charged in court after the completion of the investigation.