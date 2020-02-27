PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has vowed that his administration would not tolerate the activities of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

Mohammed said he would continue to partner the security agencies, stakeholders and traditional leaders to make the state uncomfortable to criminals and ensure citizens and their property are safe and secured .

He made the statement on while handing over fire arms and ammunition to the police; the guns were recovered from criminals by a hunter, Alhaji Ali Kwara at the government house in Bauchi.

Mohammed explained that the arms were recovered in Burra forest, Ningi local council by Alhaji Ali Kwara in collaboration with the police who confiscated them from the bandits.

“There are some informants within and outside the towns of Bauchi and environs that are helping us to do this, and this is also in collaboration between Bauchi state government, Ali Kawra, the police and other security agencies so that we will be able to have some concrete engagement with a view to identify all these bandits, armed robbers that have migrated from Zamfara and other places looking for abode in our forests”, he disclosed.

“We know there are some in Yankari forests, in Lame and Burra; we know there are some along Dass road. The intelligence we are getting from DSS and other security agencies, they should know that they have no place to stay in Bauchi state.”

The governor commended the Inspector General of Police for his efforts at deepening community engagement. He however, handed over the recovered arms and ammunition to the commissioner of police in the state, Philip Maku.

“We will now surrender these arms and ammunition received from Ali Kwara to the Nigeria Police for custody and also ask the Nigerian military to put their members in Ali Kwara team. We are ready to support them with wherever token of support interms of mobility and logistics to be able to keep Bauchi state safe and secured,” added said.

Also, the renowned hunter, Alhaji Ali Kwara told the governor that the guns were recovered from bandits hidden underground in Burra forest after a tipoff.

He said: “The guns that you are seeing today, there is an armed robber we’ve been trailing for long, he is involved in kidnapping in this area and he also operates around Taraba, Benue and Plateau states. He used to come from Zamfara state.

“He was brought to me voluntarily by his father having noticed that I have swung into action that has affected some of his colleagues. When he came, he informed me that there were strangers who had smuggled arms into Bauchi and that he took part in hiding the guns underground.”

Alhaji Kwara who said 43 guns, 1,117 ammunition and 30 cartridges were recovered and burried underground, informed the governor that he was working in collaboration with about 50 police in the fight against armed robbery, banditary and other crimes, a voluntary service he has been doing for 21 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of police in the state, Philip Maku said: “I am taking over these arms and ammunition for further investigation. We have recovered these exhibits and it’s good that we carry out proper investigation with a view to arresting the culprits.”