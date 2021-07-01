The leadership and members of Hunters Group of Nigeria has declared support for the administration of Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

They also endorsed the governor for second term, saying they were ready to do everything possible to ensure his re-election in the forthcoming governorship election.

This is even as the governor inaugurated the State Chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) and charged them on patriotism, integrity, diligence, loyalty and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

The governor said the new layer of the security outfit was put in place to further harness the diverse security apparatuses by getting the locals who understand the terrain involved in securing and guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens.

He also said the gesture is aimed at further helping to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies as the newly-inaugurated hunters are expected to protect the State and provide useful information and intelligence to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.