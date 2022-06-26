From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) on Sunday rescued an expatriate kidnapped by an armed bandit at a mining site in Osun State.
The expatriate, whose name was not ascertained, was reportedly kidnapped at Iyere village via Itagunmodi in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of the State.
A security source told our correspondent that the bandits stormed the mining site on Wednesday with guns to kidnap the expatriate.
“The criminals that perpetrated the kidnapping of the miner expatriate are Fulani armed bandits. They attacked a mining site at Iyere to kidnap expatriates but one of them was later abducted while others escaped.
“The incident happened on Wednesday but the security operatives led by the hunter’s group of Nigeria invaded their camp in the bush around 6 pm on Saturday to rescue the expatriate. They engaged each other in a gun duel, and after several minutes, the bandit abandoned the victim and some of their arms to escape the scene.
“They rescued the expatriate unhurt but none of the bandits was arrested as they all fled the scene. The police later took the victim to the hospital for treatment because he was brutalized by his abductors,” the source added.
It was gathered that the relatives of the expatriate were still making efforts to meet up with the ransom demanded by the kidnapper before he was rescued.
