From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) on Sunday rescued an expatriate kidnapped by an armed bandit at a mining site in Osun State.

The expatriate, whose name was not ascertained, was reportedly kidnapped at Iyere village via Itagunmodi in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of the State.

A security source told our correspondent that the bandits stormed the mining site on Wednesday with guns to kidnap the expatriate.