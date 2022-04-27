From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the recent unlawful shaving of hair of some Benue people by a group known as Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Guards on the streets of Makurdi the Benue State capital, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared the group illegal and thus, ordered the immediate arrest of the leaders of the group.

Daily Sun gathered that the security outfit on Monday and Tuesday, stormed parts of Makurdi, the State capital and started harassing, intimidating and shaving the hair of innocent citizens.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The group was said to have gone after citizens who reportedly dyed or coloured their hair, intercept them in broad daylight and shaved their hair using unsterilized scissors.

In one of the videos trending on the social media, a young lady was seen seated on a sidewalk while her hair was being shaved publicly by some members of the security outfit even as some members of the armed group shot sporadically into the air after they forcefully stopped the motorcycle she was riding on.

The development sparked verbal protests both on the social media and across the state with many people calling for the arrest of the leadership of the Hunters Security outfit.

In a swift reaction, the state Governor who distanced himself and his administration from the group directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately arrest leaders of the group.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor maintained that the state government has no relationship with the Hunters security outfit and will not in anyway condone their operations in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“On Tuesday April 26th, an illegal group known as Hunters and Forests Security Guards caused heavy security breaches on the streets of Makurdi and shaved a young lady’s hair.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Governor who distanced himself and administration from the activities of the illegal organisation who forcefully shaved a young lady’s hair on the street of Makurdi saying they are not an agency of the state government.

“The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue State Government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form. As the Chief Security Officer of the State, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms and state categorically that my government has nothing to do with this group and its actions.

“Governor Ortom stressed that his government does not condone injustice of any form and inhuman treatment of persons based on gender, social, political religious or ethnic segregation.

“The Governor emphasized that as a government, which has been in the forefront of the fight against insecurity and all forms of injustice and discrimination against her people, he would not fold his arms and watch some lawless persons maltreat his subjects.

“I have repeatedly maintained that i will never allow criminals take over the state. Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here.

While noting that leaders of the group have been arrested by the Police for breach of security in state, the statement listed those who were arrested to include Ajonye Peter, State Commandant, Leva Luther, Deputy Commandant, Jov Peter Charles, Admin Officer and Godwin Adinya, State Adviser.

“The Governor charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice is done in order to serve as a deterrent to other persons or groups that may want to take laws into their hands to visit mayhem on innocent citizens,” the statement concluded.