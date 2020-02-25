Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Economic activities, human and vehicular movements may be paralysed in the five states of the South East zone next week as rights group, Human Right, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), plans a peaceful protests across the zone.

Chairman of Board of Trustees of HURIDE, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, told Daily Sun that the protests were largely to register their anger over poor governance, maladministration and very poor formulation and implementation of good economic policies that would benefit the people of the region positively.

He said that the mobilisation of one million persons for each of the five states has reached advanced stage and that the group has secured the approval of police and other security agencies which would provide security during the protests.

He lamented that the people of the region were suffering because, according to him, the governors of the states in the South East have performed very poorly and have failed to work for the welfare of the people.

“There will be protests in the five states of the South East but it is going to be in segments. And in each of the states, there will be one million-man match.

“Police have assured us of security. They said that they would provide us with police vans. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also promised to give us security men that would escort our members.

“Other relevant security men will also be there to provide security in each of the states. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will also be on standby to ensure free flow of traffic”, he said.

Uzor said that although the protests will take place in all the states, more than one million persons each will be mobilized for Ebonyi and Anambra states as their cause of concern appears to be worse in the two states.