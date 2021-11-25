From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writer’s Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has alleged massive corruption rocking the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) as it relates to people sacked by bandits from their abode.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko at a press briefing on Friday, claimed that some staff even come to office with their personal chairs from their homes. Yet, the FHC’s office was allegedly furnished at the cost of N35 million.

Onwubiko added, “we have it on good authority that the Federal Government has so far released the sum of N8 billion to the Refugees Commission, but refuses to disclose to the management the details of what monies are being are been spent on during Procurement Tenders Board meetings.

“She allegedly insists on anticipatory approvals and the Director, Legal, who questioned the legality of anticipatory approvals was allegedly removed.

“She has about 15 personal and security aides, with some drawn as we were told from the Defence Intelligence Agency, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), State Security Services (SSS), police, etc., including a retired operative of the NIA, whom Mrs. Sulaiman-Ibrahim brought in as secretary in the office of the HFC.”

But, the Commission’s Head of Press, Samson Ikemitang, in a statement, fired back, noting that the claims were ridiculous.

According to him, “allegations not true, baseless and can best be described at the handiwork of mischief makers.

“What else can be so ridiculous to allege that some staff even come to the office with personal chairs? Even a kindergarten will find it difficult to believe the allegation. This is utterly unthinkable and should be regarded as ‘fake news'”

