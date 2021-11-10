From Okwe Obi and Taofeek Ladejobi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of jailbreak across the country.

Its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press briefing, yesterday in Abuja, also accused the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola of not doing enough to protect correctional centres.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Onwubiko alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) now use Nigeria Civil and Security Defence Corps (NSCDC) to do their biddings especially during electioneering when they should be deployed to protect correctional centres.

“It is worrisome that in the face of the implications of the successful and attempted jailbreaks reported across the country in the last 18 months, which have been adjudged to be the highest so far in the cycle of any administration since the return to civil rule in 1999, the Interior Minister; Rauf Aregbesola appears more concerned with allegedly misusing the personnel of the security agencies under his ministry for political gains in Osun State rather than fully deploy them appropriately where they are needed to secure the Correctional Centres that are the cornerstone of Nigeria’s judicial system.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“HURIWA has reportedly observed on a weekly basis, particularly on Thursdays, that armed men from the Correctional Services and those of the Nigeria Civil and Security Defence Corps (NSCDC) are stationed at the venues where The Osun Progressives (TOP).

A caucus suspected to be loyalists of Rauf Aregbesola laying claims to the leadership of the APC in the state hold their meetings at the venue.

“Again, reports have it that on Saturday, August 14, this group, alongside some suspected political thugs under the protection of the armed men from the Nigeria Civil and Security Defense Corps (NSCDC) allegedly attacked the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, wherein some persons were reportedly injured in the process.

“Also, not too long ago, precisely on the 16th of October, 2021 while the state APC held its state congress at the Osogbo Stadium where all heads of security agencies in the State and INEC were present, only the NSCDC personnel and its leadership were reportedly absent for no other reason but political manipulation.

“Instead, they reportedly went to another part of the state to provide cover for alleged Aregbesola’s political loyalists who also claim to be holding a state congress. In fact, NSCDC men were seen on national television wielding weapons and standing behind the former State Secretary of the party; Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, who announced himself as the chairman of the party in the State on a day NSCDC personnel ran riot and shot ceaselessly and sporadically into the air in the Ogo Oluwa axis of the State capital, causing avoidable panic in the state.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .