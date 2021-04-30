Impressed by the proactive steps adopted by the hierarchy of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to safeguard lives and property of corps members all across Nigeria in this season of heightened insecurity, the leading civil society organisation in Nigeria, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to keep up the good work.

HURIWA said it is aware that the NYSC, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army have a good working partnership to jointly activate proactive mechanisms to prevent the occurrences of any kind of security threats that will put the lives of our youths at risk. This is a very patriotic step that must be commended by all and sundry and to encourage these partners to ensure that their good intentions are consistently met. HURIWA has called on all citizens to work for national peace and dialogue because war has no solution to our challenges as a developing society.